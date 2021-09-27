Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith's Press Conference

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday afternoon to recap the win over USC and look ahead to Saturday's matchup with Washington, BeaversEdge.com recaps the info!

- Smith did offer an update on defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins , who's currently out due to a broken foot suffered in the early stages of fall camp. While Hodgins is currently about seven weeks removed from his surgery, Smith said that there isn't much of an update on his status. He said he's "getting closer", but won't play this week as he still hasn't returned to practice as is still within the rehab and recovery part of the process.

- Smith said that because of the travel snafu that he thought the team actually rested better being able to sleep at the hotel in Los Angeles rather than getting back to Corvallis in the wee hours of Sunday morning. He said in place of the normal practice session that they had a team meeting, individual position group meetings, a team meal, and called it a weekend.

- Due to Oregon State's charter flight being delayed coming home from Los Angeles, the Beavers didn't get to practice on Sunday per head coach Jonathan Smith . The charter didn't leave Saturday night due to the pilot not being able to make the flight and the Beavers flew home Sunday.

Jonathan Smith on the offensive production vs USC

"The efficiency in the run game makes everything go for us and we did a great job with multiple guys doing that. It starts up front, the o-line and tight ends were huge for us in the run game. B.J. (Baylor) carried the ball really well, and I thought Deshaun (Fenwick) was a nice change of pace. Credit to (OC) Brian (Lindgren) and his staff for fly sweeps and getting guys to the edges. Chance (Nolan) was getting after it and was really efficient out there for us. He made some plays in the pocket and extended some as well and that really showed up on tape."

Smith on offensive production vs USC

"Our defense played some good situational football throughout. We were really able to lock some things down in the third quarter and it allowed us to separate. Guys played with a ton of effort, not getting home all the time on sacks, but the effort was there in a game where they threw a lot."

Smith on penalty improvement

"We've got to be better with our hands generally on both sides of the ball. We've got to get back to the fundamentals and basics with our hands. We wanted to make it physical in the secondary, but we've got to get some things cleaned up in the back end. I think those penalties could have been called, no question. We have to tighten up where our hands are at. We also have to continue to learn as the game goes on how it's being called."

On Chance Nolan's interception in the 1st half

"He's trying to throw the ball to Trevon (Bradford) and wasn't trying to throw the ball away and that's why he kept it kinda in bounds. We would have liked for him to throw it all the way out, but the (USC) defender made a really nice play. Going back to the hands a little bit, I thought Bradford maybe got grabbed a bit and that's why the ball was where it was, but the defender made a really nice play."

Smith on the run success against the Trojans

"That was a good defensive front and a good defensive scheme that we were playing. We created some one-on-one matchups and B.J. & Deshaun did a great job of making their man miss."

Smith on Washington

"Washington continues to improve and you can see it over the past couple of weeks. Defensively, they're one of the best teams we'll play in this conference. They're well-coached, have a solid scheme, and have really good athletes. (Dylan Morris) has been playing well for them at QB the past couple of weeks... it's going to be a real challenge, but we're excited to be back home in front of Beaver Nation and we're counting on them to be electric for us."