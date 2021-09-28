 BeaversEdge - Chance Nolan Named Rose Bowl Pac-12 Player Of The Week
Chance Nolan Named Rose Bowl Pac-12 Player Of The Week

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan has been named the Rose Bowl Pac-12 Player of the Week, it was announced on Monday. He was selected for the honor by a 15-person committee.

Nolan went 15-of-19 passing for 213 yards and four touchdowns in the Beavers’ 45-27 win over USC in Los Angeles Saturday night. He also tallied a 52-yard punt, which would be the longest one of the year for seven FBS schools.

Nolan, who hails from Menifee, Calif., has a passer rating of 188.97, which is fourth nationally. He has completed 72.3 percent (60-of-83) of his passes this season, which ranks second in the Pac-12. His 9-to-2 touchdown to interception ratio is also second in the Pac-12.

His honor is the fourth of the day for the Beavers; B.J. Baylor (offensive) and Nathan Eldridge (Offensive Lineman) were recognized by the Pac-12 Conference while Jack Colletto was named to the Hornung Award weekly honor roll.

Nolan and the Beavers continue Pac-12 play Saturday when hosting Washington at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. PT. The game will air live on the Pac-12 Network.

{{ article.author_name }}