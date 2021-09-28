Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 3 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String -> Serving as Seattle's third-string quarterback behind Russell Wilson and Geno Smith, Luton didn't see action in the loss to Minnesota. Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad -> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String -> Serving as the third-string running back behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, Jefferson didn't see action in the Lions' 19-17 loss to Baltimore. Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad -> After being cut before the start of the regular season, Nall currently finds himself on the Bears practice squad.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 24-9 loss to Carolina, Cooks was once again the Texans' leading receiver as he hauled in nine of his 11 targets for 112 yards. Cooks is off to a blazing start this season and currently finds himself as the NFL's third leading receiver by yardage. Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad -> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb3N0IHRhcmdldHMgd2l0aG91dCBhIGRyb3AgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24g PGJyPjxicj5CcmFuZGluIENvb2tzIC0gMzEg8J+RgCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vOTZkM09zZTlnUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzk2ZDNPc2U5 Z1I8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUEZGIChAUEZGKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BGRi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MjU0MjA3OTEwMDQ1Njk2MD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 41-21 loss to Dallas, Seumalo started at left-guard. Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String -> Brandel didn't see action in Minnesota's 30-17 loss to Seattle. Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - Second String -> Remmers didn't see action in KC's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - IR -> After signing with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason after a one-year stint with the New York Jets, Andrews is on injured reserve after suffering a broken hand in early September. Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String -> Harlow was signed to the Cardinal's active roster in advance of the game against Jacksonville this past weekend. While he didn't start at left guard, he ended up playing more snaps than the starter as he logged 37 total in the Cardinals' victory.

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad -> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 41-21 loss to Dallas, Nelson was fifth on the team in tackles, finishing with five total and three solo. Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String -> In Dallas' 41-21 win over Philadelphia, Wright played on special teams but didn't record any statistics. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 43-21 win over Washington, Poyer recorded two tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection. Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String -> Dunn saw action in New York's 26-0 loss to Denver on special teams, but didn't record any statistics.

Punter