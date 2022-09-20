Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad -> Luton currently finds himself in New Orleans as he was recently signed to their practice squad... Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad -> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks' practice squad...



Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad -> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad... BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 16-9 loss to Denver, Cooks hauled in four of his 10 targets for 54 yards. He averaged 13.5 yards per catch and had a long reception of 25 yards on the afternoon. He's also now crossed the 8,000 career yard mark... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad -> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad. Victor Bolden (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Practice Squad -> Bolden currently finds himself on Arizona's practice squad...

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd/3rd String -> In Philadelphia's 24-7 win over Minnesota, Togiai saw action on offense at TE (one snap) and on special teams (five, field goal unit). Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Reserve/Injury -> Quitoriano didn't see action in Houston's week two loss as he currently finds himself on the reserve/injured list...

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 24-7 win over Minnesota, Seumalo started at right guard and played 73 snaps... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String -> Brandel didn't see action in Minnesota's 24-7 loss to Philadelphia... Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String -> In Arizona's 29-23 OT win over Las Vegas, Harlow saw one snap on special teams for an extra point/field goal attempt.

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Las Vegas Raiders- Practice Squad -> Peko currently finds himself on the Raiders' practice squad...

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers -> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list and didn't see action in the loss to New England...

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 16-9 loss to Denver, Nelson finished with five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection. Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String -> Wright didn't see action in Dallas' 20-17 win over Cincinnati... Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 41-7 win over Tennessee, Poyer finished with four tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and one interception. He also finished as the fifth-highest graded Buffalo defender against Ten per PFF... Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String -> In Seattle's 27-7 loss to San Francisco, Dunn played 14 snaps on special teams. He saw action on kickoff coverage, return, punt coverage, and return.

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String -> In Carolina's 19-16 loss to the New York Giants, Hekker punted five times for a total of 212 yards. He averaged 42.4 yards per punt, had a long of 50 on the afternoon, and landed four inside the 20...