Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad
-> Luton currently finds himself in New Orleans as he was recently signed to their practice squad...
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad
-> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks' practice squad...
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
-> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad...
BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 16-9 loss to Denver, Cooks hauled in four of his 10 targets for 54 yards. He averaged 13.5 yards per catch and had a long reception of 25 yards on the afternoon. He's also now crossed the 8,000 career yard mark...
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad
-> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.
Victor Bolden (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Practice Squad
-> Bolden currently finds himself on Arizona's practice squad...
-> Brandel didn't see action in Minnesota's 24-7 loss to Philadelphia...
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> In Arizona's 29-23 OT win over Las Vegas, Harlow saw one snap on special teams for an extra point/field goal attempt.
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Las Vegas Raiders- Practice Squad
-> Peko currently finds himself on the Raiders' practice squad...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Rashed currently finds himself on Pittsburgh's practice squad/injured list and didn't see action in the loss to New England...
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 16-9 loss to Denver, Nelson finished with five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection.
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> Wright didn't see action in Dallas' 20-17 win over Cincinnati...
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 41-7 win over Tennessee, Poyer finished with four tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and one interception. He also finished as the fifth-highest graded Buffalo defender against Ten per PFF...
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Third String
-> In Seattle's 27-7 loss to San Francisco, Dunn played 14 snaps on special teams. He saw action on kickoff coverage, return, punt coverage, and return.
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 19-16 loss to the New York Giants, Hekker punted five times for a total of 212 yards. He averaged 42.4 yards per punt, had a long of 50 on the afternoon, and landed four inside the 20...