Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 18 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Miami Dolphins - Practice Squad -> After being let go by the Seahawks after Russell Wilson returned to full health, Luton was signed by the Miami Dolphins and remains on their practice squad. Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String -> With Kirk Cousins off the COVID-19/Reserve list, Mannion reverted back to backup duties and didn't see action in the Vikings' 31-17 win over Chicago...

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String -> Jefferson didn't see action in the Lions' 37-30 win over Green Bay... Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Third String -> In Chicago's 31-17 loss to Minnesota, Nall didn't see action... Artavis Pierce (2016-19) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad -> Pierce has reverted back to the Bears' practice squad.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 28-25 loss to Tennessee, Cooks hauled in three of his four targets for 26 yards. He averaged 8.5 yards per catch, and had a long reception of 25 yards on the afternoon. Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad -> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd String -> In Philly's 51-26 loss to Dallas, Togiai saw 24 snaps at tight end, and 16 on special teams. He finished with two tackles...

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - IR -> Seumalo suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Cowboys in week three. His injury required surgery and will look to return to full strength in anticipation of the 2022 campaign... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String -> In Minnesota's 31-17 win over Chicago, Brandel saw 15 snaps at left tackle. He also played five snaps on special teams... Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - COVID-19/Reserve -> Remmers currently finds himself on the COVID-19/reserve list... The Chiefs host the Steelers on Sunday... Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - Third String -> Andrews saw four snaps on special teams in Atlanta's 30-20 loss to New Orleans... Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String -> In Arizona's 38-30 loss to Seattle, Harlow saw six snaps on special teams... The Cardinals face the Cowboys on Sunday...

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - Second String -> In Tennessee's 28-25 win over Houston, Peko started at one of the defensive tackle positions and played a total of 35 snaps. He also saw nine on special teams... He had two tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Tennessee is idle this week at the No. 1 seed...

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad -> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 51-26 loss to Dallas, Nelson didn't see action... Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String -> In Dallas' 51-26 win over Philadelphia, Wright started at one of the cornerback spots and played a total of 74 snaps. He also saw 21 on special teams... He finished with four tackles... The Cowboys face the Cardinals on Sunday... Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 27-10 win over New York, Poyer finished with four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and had one quarterback hit. The Bills face the Patriots on Saturday... Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String -> In New York's 27-10 loss to Buffalo, Dunn didn't see action.

