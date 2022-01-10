Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 18 Recap
With the final week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Miami Dolphins - Practice Squad
-> After being let go by the Seahawks after Russell Wilson returned to full health, Luton was signed by the Miami Dolphins and remains on their practice squad.
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> With Kirk Cousins off the COVID-19/Reserve list, Mannion reverted back to backup duties and didn't see action in the Vikings' 31-17 win over Chicago...
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String
-> Jefferson didn't see action in the Lions' 37-30 win over Green Bay...
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Third String
-> In Chicago's 31-17 loss to Minnesota, Nall didn't see action...
Artavis Pierce (2016-19) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad
-> Pierce has reverted back to the Bears' practice squad.
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 28-25 loss to Tennessee, Cooks hauled in three of his four targets for 26 yards. He averaged 8.5 yards per catch, and had a long reception of 25 yards on the afternoon.
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad
-> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - 2nd String
-> In Philly's 51-26 loss to Dallas, Togiai saw 24 snaps at tight end, and 16 on special teams. He finished with two tackles...
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - IR
-> Seumalo suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Cowboys in week three. His injury required surgery and will look to return to full strength in anticipation of the 2022 campaign...
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String
-> In Minnesota's 31-17 win over Chicago, Brandel saw 15 snaps at left tackle. He also played five snaps on special teams...
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - COVID-19/Reserve
-> Remmers currently finds himself on the COVID-19/reserve list... The Chiefs host the Steelers on Sunday...
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - Third String
-> Andrews saw four snaps on special teams in Atlanta's 30-20 loss to New Orleans...
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> In Arizona's 38-30 loss to Seattle, Harlow saw six snaps on special teams... The Cardinals face the Cowboys on Sunday...
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - Second String
-> In Tennessee's 28-25 win over Houston, Peko started at one of the defensive tackle positions and played a total of 35 snaps. He also saw nine on special teams... He had two tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.
Tennessee is idle this week at the No. 1 seed...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad
-> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 51-26 loss to Dallas, Nelson didn't see action...
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> In Dallas' 51-26 win over Philadelphia, Wright started at one of the cornerback spots and played a total of 74 snaps. He also saw 21 on special teams... He finished with four tackles... The Cowboys face the Cardinals on Sunday...
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 27-10 win over New York, Poyer finished with four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and had one quarterback hit. The Bills face the Patriots on Saturday...
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String
-> In New York's 27-10 loss to Buffalo, Dunn didn't see action.
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 27-24 loss to San Fransisco, Hekker punted four times for a total of 198 yards. He landed two inside the '20, averaged 49.5 yards per punt, and had a long punt of 59 yards on the day...
LA faces Arizona in the postseason on Monday...
