Three & Out: Oregon State's Biggest Recruiting Needs Moving Forward

With the offseason in full swing, BeaversEdge.com Publisher Brenden Slaughter & Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus examine some of Oregon State's biggest needs on the recruiting trail in 2022 and 2023...

If there's a must-have in the 2023 class for head coach Jonathan Smith and Oregon State, it's Peyton (CO) four-star quarterback Brayden Dorman.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound, Rivals250 prospect currently ranks as the 12th-best pro-style quarterback in the nation and there's no question landing him would be one of the biggest gets that Smith and his staff have had during their tenure.

Dorman recently released a top five consisting of OSU, Colorado, Arizona, Mississippi State, & Iowa State and will be looking to make his decision sometime in February per CUBuffs.