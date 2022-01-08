PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Homegrown linebacker Chip Allers is quietly one of the most sought-after prospects in the state of Oregon.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound defender has offers from Oregon State, Oregon, and UCLA, and is gaining interest from other power five and Ivy League suitors.

BeaversEdge spoke with Allers and has the latest on his recruitment, relationships with his offers, future plans, and more.