With the Oregon State football team improving to 2-0 with a 35-32 victory over Fresno State (1-1) on Saturday evening, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the win...

Guts...

That's what Oregon State and head coach Jonathan Smith showed in Fresno on Saturday night as the Beavers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat en route to a 35-32 victory (OSU's first ever in Fresno).

With the ball on the Fresno two-yard line with three seconds remaining, Smith and the Beavers had a decision to make trailing the Bulldogs by three.

Either go for the win and have one play to do so or attempt a chip-shot field goal with Everett Hayes and in all likelihood head to overtime.

Smith elected to call his final timeout and the Beavers first ran out Hayes with the intention of sending the contest to overtime. But, FSU head coach Jeff Tedford elected to call timeout to ice Hayes, giving Smith and the Beavers more time to think about the decision.

Following the break, the Beavers ran out Jack Colletto and the goal-line package, only to have the Bulldogs use their final timeout to reset their defense.

With the decks clear and no team having any timeouts and it all coming down to one play, Smith decided to go with the gutsy move of sending Colletto and the goal-line package out there once more in a win-or-go-home scenario.

Despite Fresno State knowing full well who and what was coming their way, they never stood a chance as Colletto took the direct snap to the right side and dove into the endzone from two yards out. "The Hammer" was hit at the one-yard line by a Bulldog defender, but re-watching the sequence, the play was very well-blocked and Colletto made the perfect read going to the right side.

If Colletto hadn't scored would we be looking back at this decision with a different perspective? Absolutely. But football is a game of inches and sometimes you've gotta risk it for the biscuit and Smith showed us just how much faith he has in his squad when the game is on the line.

A play like that, a win like that, and a call like that have the ability to energize this team in a way we haven't yet seen under Smith and that's an exciting development for weeks to come...