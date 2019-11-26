With Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren meeting the media in advance of Saturday's Civil War matchup, BeaversEdge.com breaks down the challenges the OSU offense will face against Oregon.

If there's one thing that the Oregon State football team has proven one thing in year two under head coach Jonathan Smith, it's that they're able to respond extremely well in the wake of a demoralizing loss.

Whether it was taking care of business against Cal Poly after the Hawaii debacle, knocking off UCLA after falling to Stanford, beating Cal after losing to Utah, or knocking off Arizona State after losing to Washington, the Beavers have been stellar at not letting bad games hinder their performance the following week.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren noted that the team was certainly down following the WSU loss, but added that his group has responded all season long and he expects that to be the same against the Ducks on Saturday.

"Sunday was a really tough day for us," Lindgren said. "But, I was pleased with our guys' response and it's a new week, a new opponent, and another opportunity. We still have the postseason to play for, so Saturday is going to be huge for us."

In terms of the Oregon Ducks and the challenges they pose on defense, Lindgren sees them as one of the top defensive teams in the country.

"Facing Oregon is a huge challenge. I see them as one of the top defenses in the conference, if not the country," Lindgren said. "They have a lot of veteran guys who have played a lot of football. They're physical, sound, and get after the passer really well. It'll be a big challenge for the offense to go and perform in a big-time environment against a really good team."

During his Monday press conference, Smith noted that having the UW and Utah games as learning experiences would certainly be a big plus against the Ducks. Lindgren backed up the notion, adding that the Beavers have learned a lot from those two games and hope to put it in action against the stout UO defense.

"There are some similarities to Utah and Washington," Lindgren said. "Oregon has experienced players and they make it very physical. They play a lot of one-on-one on the outside and really challenge your receivers. It'll be a tough challenge for us, but we've learned a lot from playing UW and Utah and hopefully, we'll show that on Saturday."