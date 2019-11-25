News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-25 18:01:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Saskatoon OT Leif Magunson Gaining Interest From Oregon State

Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
@JaredHalus
Recruiting Analyst

HOLIDAY PICK-IT SALE - Save big, plus free gear

With less than a month remaining until the early signing period, Oregon State has found themselves with one offensive lineman, Cooper Darling, committed in the class of 2020.

While there are a good amount of targets remaining, the Beaver coaching staff broadened their horizons and have been in contact with Saskatoon (SK) offensive tackle Leif Magnuson.

Magnuson recently spoke with BeaversEdge about his recruitment and Oregon State interest.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}