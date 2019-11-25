HOLIDAY PICK-IT SALE - Save big, plus free gear

With less than a month remaining until the early signing period, Oregon State has found themselves with one offensive lineman, Cooper Darling, committed in the class of 2020.

While there are a good amount of targets remaining, the Beaver coaching staff broadened their horizons and have been in contact with Saskatoon (SK) offensive tackle Leif Magnuson.

Magnuson recently spoke with BeaversEdge about his recruitment and Oregon State interest.