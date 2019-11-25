With Oregon State (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12) head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday to recap the 54-53 loss to Washington State and preview the Civil War, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the most important pieces of information in another edition of notes and quotes.

- Outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed, who had to play with a club on his left hand during the WSU contest, figures to get more comfortable in the coming week per Smith. While it sounds like he'll have to keep the club, Smith is optimistic that a week of practice will help Rashed get accustomed to wearing it.

- In terms of the Isaiah Hodgins catch in the third quarter that appeared to show that he was able to drag one foot in bounds, Smith said he didn't consider throwing the challenge flag. He noted that everything that's close is automatically reviewed and if they deemed it not close enough to review, it is what it is.

- Smith wouldn't divulge into specifics, but he noted that playing against superb defensive lines in Utah and Washington has definitely helped the Beavers in preparation for the Ducks' strong unit. The Beavers have continued to grow and respond in the wake of adversity all season, so look for OC Brian Lindgren and Smith to have some tweaks planned against a stout Oregon front line.

- Naturally, the first question posed to Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith was regarding whether or not the Beavers intended to go for it in a fourth-down situation on its final drive. While Smith said that a 4th and long would have likely meant a punting situation, he noted that otherwise, the Beavers were planning on going for it because a first down would win the game. He added that he would have liked to get more production on the second and third down runs, but still backs up the decisions as he had confidence in the offensive line.

Jonathan Smith on the Beavers' defense vs WSU

"We just couldn't get to the quarterback. You have to pick and choose your poison. We pressured him one time where he found a guy on a quick slant that he took to the house for a touchdown. So, you're just picking and choosing what you want to do. I thought we forced him (Anthony Gordon) to earn it, we caused four turnovers but didn't seal the game on offense."

Smith on what a win vs Oregon would mean to this group



"Every game is big, but this rivalry is special. There's been a lot of work and progress to get to where we are now playing for postseason, so I'm really proud of the effort that the players have put in to get us here. This is a big game, but it's not going to change how we prepare one bit. When it's kicked off, it's no different than week one."

Smith on the Civil War bringing out a little more in guys

"Of course... Especially kids from this state. This rivalry is so unique because of the closeness of the two schools. I've been a part of other rivalries where it's across the state or in a different state, and that takes away some of the intimacy."

Smith on the Beavers' Thanksgiving plans

"We'll practice in the morning, then we'll have a team luncheon where we'll recognize the seniors and have a bunch of the families here. Everybody has a place to go for Thanksgiving."

Smith on the Ducks

"They've got some balance on offense and they can run the ball, but they've got an elite quarterback who can make all the plays. They do a nice job of mixing their run and play-action pass to keep secondaries guessing. Defensively, they're great at taking the ball away as they've got a strong defensive line that limits rushing attacks and secondary players who can fly around and make a lot of plays."

Smith on where the program is as whole at the end of year two

"I feel good about the progression we're on because we've made huge strides from year one to year two. I love the youth on this roster and we've got a lot of it, so it's going to be great to see those guys continue to develop. I wouldn't use the word satisfied, because we've let some slip this season, but I feel awesome about how we've grown since I've got here."