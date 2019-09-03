With the Oregon State football team preparing for its first road game of the season against Hawaii on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on Jonathan Smith' s squad with quick hitters, a week two depth chart, and more...

Against the Warriors

- Oregon State leads the all-time series between the teams, 7-3. The teams last met in 2014 in Honolulu, a 38-30 Oregon State win.

- Eight of the 10 meetings between the teams have occurred in Hawai'i, with the Beavers holding a 5-3 advantage. Overall, Oregon State has won four consecutive matchups between the teams, dating back to 2006

- The Beavers played Hawai'i in the 1999 Oahu Bowl, a 23-17 loss. Head coach Jonathan Smith, then a Beaver quarterback, was 19-of-40 passing for 269 yards in that game.

- Gerard Lawson tied the Oregon State record with a 100-yard kickoff return in the 2006 game in Honolulu, a 35-32 Oregon State victory.

Coach and Player Connections

- Three Oregon State coaches have served on the coaching staff at Hawai'i. Special teams coordinator Jake Cookus served in the same capacity at Hawai'i in 2015. Wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson also coached the receivers in Honolulu from 2016-17. Defensive line coach Legi Suianoa was the D-line coach there in 2016 before being promoted to defensive coordinator for the 2017 season.

- Former inside linebacker Isaiah Tufaga elected to transfer to Hawaii shortly after he announced his intent to enter the transfer portal midway through fall camp. Tufaga, who played in nine games a season ago (three starts) is a Laie native. Smith noted in his Monday press conference that while he believes that Tufaga could certainly provide valuable defensive information to his new team, he wasn't overly concerned as he spoke of the Beavers slightly changing up defensive signals.

- Offensive lineman Brandon Kipper played in 11 games for Hawai'i in 2017. Onesimus Clarke (Waianae), Keli'i Montibon (Hilo), Kanoa Shannon (Kaneohe), Alexander Skelton (Honolulu), Moku Watson (Wahiawa) and Lamone Williams (Kahuku) are all Hawaii natives. A familiar face is on the Hawai'i staff as assistant head coach/inside linebackers Mark Banker spent 12 seasons as Oregon State's defensive coordinator (2003-14) and two seasons as secondary coach (1997-98). Hawai'i offensive line coach Mark Weber was an assistant with the Beavers from 1987-90.

Hodgins Third Nationally

- Junior wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins' 170 receiving yards against Oklahoma State ranks third in the nation. Eight of Hodgins' nine receptions went for either first downs or touchdowns. Fifty-three of his last 68 receptions have gone for first downs or touchdowns (he was 45-for-69 last season).

Third Downs

- Oregon State's third-down conversion percentage of .650 (13-of-20) versus Oklahoma State is its best since converting 10 of 15 vs. Colorado on Oct. 14, 2017.