With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday to preview the upcoming matchup against Hawaii, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps the most important pieces of information with another edition of notes and quotes.

- Let's start with the injuries... In terms of good news, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith noted that senior safety Jalen Moore, who's been on the shelf since the start of spring with a hamstring injury, had his most in-depth practice session since the injury on Monday. With the Beavers lacking veteran leadership in the back end, getting Moore back to full strength is key. Smith noted that he'll be questionable going into the Hawaii game but that he was optimistic. In terms of the bad injury news, senior receiver Trevon Bradford isn't returning this weekend and Smith didn't seem too optimistic about his future prospects other than to say that he wouldn't go this weekend.

- In very un-Smith like fashion, he drew attention and talked about the storylines surrounding this matchup with Hawaii. Check out Smith's full quote below...

- As he noted in the postgame press conference on Friday, Smith said that inability to get off the field on third downs was the Achilles heel of the Beaver defense. He noted that there were several third and 10, third and 11 plays where the team had gotten negative plays on first or second down, only to allow a first down on third down. Smith highlighted this area as one of the defensive aspects that need to be cleaned up in the coming practices.

- A couple of travel and itinerary notes: Oregon State will stay two nights in Hawaii and will visit Pearl Harbor on Friday. Smith noted that he's a fan of staying multiple nights because of the travel time. As far as Pearl Harbor goes, Smith noted that he really wanted his players to be able to experience the history of it. He added that it's one of the best parts of being a coach when you get to share moments such as the one the team will share on Friday.

- Smith went out of his way to spotlight redshirt-freshman receiver Jesiah Irish for his strong play against the Cowboys. While Irish didn't make an impact at receiver, he made his mark on special teams and Smith was impressed.

