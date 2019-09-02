With our partners at Pro Football Focus, BeaversEdge.com gets an in-depth look at the analytics of the Beavers. Here are five takeaways from PFF's information from the Oklahoma State-Oregon State contest.

1. Blake Brandel and Gus Lavaka are rockstars: Coming into the season, we knew the strength of the Oregon State offensive line was in seniors Blake Brandel and Gus Lavaka.

After one week they've lived up to those expectations and much more...