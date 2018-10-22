The Oregon State Beavers hosted its top recruit left on the board in the class of 2019 in Derby (Kan.) five-star post player Kennedy Brown.

The 6-foot-6 prospect, who ranks as the No. 19 overall recruit in the '19 class, enjoyed her official visit at OSU, according to her mother, Danika Brown, who was kind enough to speak with BeaversEdge.com about their weekend in Corvallis.

One highlight of the visit for the Brown family was watching Oregon State's practice. On the Browns' other visits, the teams weren't in full practice mode yet, but OSU is in camp to gear up for the start of the season.

"I think anytime you get to watch an actual practice and see how the coaches interact with players is really beneficial to a recruit," Mrs. Brown said. "Kennedy enjoyed that ... We were able to watch that on Friday."

The Brown family has heard about the quality of young women that OSU recruits, and Kennedy got to learn what the players were all about over the weekend.

"Hanging out with the players themselves is always a really nice opportunity -- see what kind of kids they recruit," Mrs. Brown said. "It gave Kennedy a chance to get a feel for what type of people they are. They had a good time."



This was Kennedy's second visit to Oregon State, as she came to Corvallis for a camp back in June of 2017. She's also been to the state of Oregon for an official visit at UO in September and of course OSU this past weekend.

"It was nice to get a tour of the campus on Friday and see what that looked like," said Mrs. Brown. " (The state of) Oregon is obviously very beautiful. We've been there now three different times."



Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck is a tremendous coach and recruiter, and he's had a strong message to Kennedy for years.

"Scott is always really good about telling Kennedy what he envisions for her and what her potential is as a player and person," Mrs. Brown said. "She has a really close relationship with (assistant coach) Katie Baker too.

"I think Scott has a vision for her and he has since he first saw her as a player. Something caught his eye and appealed to him. As he's seen her grow over the years, he's very clear with his vision for her. I think she appreciates that."



Kennedy has taken official visits to Oregon, Oklahoma, UCLA, Oregon State. She will not take a fifth official visit. In fact, she plans to announce her decision to the public on Saturday night.

She will inform coaches of her decision this week, meet with her family on Saturday to let them know of her choice, and then announce on social media.