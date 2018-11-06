BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State played its ninth game of the season this past Saturday, and in the 38-21 loss to USC, it was the first time all season the Beavers' starting quarterback finished the game.

Senior Jake Luton had a strong outing, as he threw for 301 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.

"I thought Jake did a lot of nice things," offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. "It was good to see him execute, especially early."



In the second half of the Colorado game and in the USC game, while Luton was quarterbacking the team, OSU used Jack Colletto in a Tim Tebow-esque role as a short yardage quarterback in the run game. It seems that he will continue in that role moving forward, but it will be a week-to-week situation depending on the matchup.

"I really like the way Jack prepares and practices -- whether he's the starter or third string guy going into the week," added Lindgren. "It doesn't change the way he practices ...He's a strong, physical guy that's tough to bring down. I think, we look and it's per week what we think."



Lindgren added that Conor Blount, who went through concussion protocol last week, was available to play against the Trojans and would have been inserted into the game at quarterback if Luton had to come out of the game.

The rushing game didn't go quite as planned, as Jermar Jefferson and Artavis Pierce combined for just 65 rushing yards.

"Their front -- where they're a little bit young -- those guys are pretty good players," Lindgren said of USC's front seven. "I think they came out with a mindset that they were going to do what they could to take Jermar away.

"I felt like we got it going a little bit there in the second half, but they did a lot of things to take it away. There were some mistakes we made early and things we could've done differently to get it going sooner in the game to take pressure off of our pass game."

