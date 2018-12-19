BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Beavers Football Signee: Alex Austin
The Beavers have officially added a talented cornerback in Long Beach (Calif.) Poly three-star recruit Alex Austin. He also held offers from the likes of Colorado State, Utah State, Hawaii, and Wyoming before deciding on the Beavers in late-July. According to his team's maxpreps page, Austin caught 13 passes for 252 and four touchdowns, as well as 31 tackles, 13 pass deflections, and one blocked punt.
Quotable: "I loved it. As soon as I stepped on campus, it felt like home," Austin said. "It's a beautiful atmosphere and the people are nice. The coaches showed me great hospitality. I loved it. That's what made me commit."
C O M M I T T E D !! ⌛️ #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/jBgj60YwKT— Alex Austin (@kinnggalex) July 28, 2018
Another Great Home Visit!! Huge Thanks To Coach Tibesar For Stopping By! @CoachTibs #GoBeavs ⚫️🔶✔️ pic.twitter.com/zqAm0b0Cqa— Alex Austin (@kinnggalex) December 5, 2018
Had a Great Home Visit!! Thank you For Stopping By! #GoBeavs ⚫️🔶 pic.twitter.com/QINE6wg4vq— Alex Austin (@kinnggalex) November 29, 2018
Thank You Long Beach Poly Football! These past 4 years have been great. Through all the ups & downs, it made me who I am today. To my supporters, this journey isn’t close to being over 💯🏁! Time for the Next level🗣. #AllPoly #ToBeContinued pic.twitter.com/dJt4taQsTi— Alex Austin (@kinnggalex) November 3, 2018
Beaver Nation! ⚫️🔶 My OV was Amazing ... It always feels good to be back Home! Huge Thanks to the entire Coaching staff for the love & Great hospitality towards my family & I. #GoBeavs ⚫️🔶💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/6I8vNjwdk0— Alex Austin (@kinnggalex) October 23, 2018