BeaversEdge.com

The Beavers have officially added a talented cornerback in Long Beach (Calif.) Poly three-star recruit Alex Austin. He also held offers from the likes of Colorado State, Utah State, Hawaii, and Wyoming before deciding on the Beavers in late-July. According to his team's maxpreps page, Austin caught 13 passes for 252 and four touchdowns, as well as 31 tackles, 13 pass deflections, and one blocked punt.

Quotable: "I loved it. As soon as I stepped on campus, it felt like home," Austin said. "It's a beautiful atmosphere and the people are nice. The coaches showed me great hospitality. I loved it. That's what made me commit."

