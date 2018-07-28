Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Alex Austin became Oregon State's newest 2019 commitment on Friday night, choosing the Beavers over the likes of Colorado State, Hawaii, New Mexico, San Jose State, Utah State, and Wyoming.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder was at OSU on Friday for his first campus visit, and he broke down why he chose Oregon State with BeaversEdge.com.

"I loved it. As soon as I stepped on campus, it felt like home," Austin said. "It's a beautiful atmosphere and the people are nice. The coaches showed me great hospitality. I loved it. That's what made me commit."

Austin enjoyed what the Oregon State staff had to say to him.

"My tour guide was Michael Doctor. He was a cool guy. He showed me around everywhere, and I hung out with coach [Greg] Burns as well," said Austin. "I sat down with coach Burns and coach [Jonathan] Smith, and they made me feel at home. They talked about the defensive scheme they run and how I'll fit in. I loved it

"They want me at corner. That's my main position. Coach Burns said he'd try me out at nickel most likely."

Austin told Smith and the coaching staff of his decision before leaving Corvallis. Austin joins Wynston Russell as cornerback commits in OSU's 2019 class.

"They were excited," Austin said. "They only had one corner spot left open, and I filled the position. They were excited and glad that I did that. They've been wanting me a lot.

"I told coach Smith at the end of our meeting that I wanted to commit, and he was so happy. He was excited and told the whole coaching staff in the office. Everyone was cheering me on."

Moving forward, Austin plans to be loyal with his Oregon State pledge.

"I'm 100% committed. No more visits," he said. "I'm just focused on my senior season and getting ready for the next level."