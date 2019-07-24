After being unlucky in that department a season ago, Smith and the Beavers will be hoping for a clean bill of health this season.

While Pac-12 Media Day brought us numerous storylines surrounding this years' incarnation of the Oregon Sate Football team, there was perhaps no bigger storyline than head coach Jonathan Smith updating where the Beavers stand with injuries.

The Oregon State football team unofficially kicked off it's 2019 season with the start of Pac-12 Media Day in Hollywood on Wednesday, and there were some extremely positive and newsworthy injury updates.

Here's the latest on a couple big time defenders for the Beavers:

Addison Gumbs: 6-foot-4, 246 pound outside linebacker

- With Gumbs being one of the most touted recruits/transfers that's ever chosen Oregon State, his status is perhaps the biggest individual injury to keep an eye on. Gumbs, who tore his ACL prior to leaving Oklahoma last fall camp won't likely be ready for the start of this years' camp per Smith.

It looks like the Beavers are being uber-careful with their prized defensive transfer, and given that he's got the ability to be an absolute game-changer once he's on the field, I laud the coaching and training staff for not rushing him back.

Smith noted that he feels that Gumbs will be ready to go by the start of the season and that he should be full go in the late stages of fall camp.

Simon Sandberg: 6-foot-3, 265 pound defensive end

- Sandberg might have the most interesting journey of any Oregon State recruit in recent memory as he hails from Sweden. Sandberg, who has two years to play two, came to Oregon State from San Francisco City College where like Gumbs, tore his ACL prior to the start of last season.

However, unlike Gumbs, Sandberg is already full-go per Smith. The 6-foot-3, 265 pound edge rusher will immediately be an asset to the OSU defense and now that he's healthy, it'll be intriguing to see how quickly he makes an impact in fall camp.