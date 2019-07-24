Get ready Vegas... Pac-12 and NFL football is coming your way!

While Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott has been on the receiving end of a lot criticism (some warranted) in recent months, he perhaps made the best decision of his tenure by securing an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders to move the Pac-12 Championship game to Vegas starting in 2020.



"I'm very excited and pleased to announce that our Football Championship Game for the years 2020 and 2021 will be played in the brand-new Las Vegas Stadium, the new home of the NFL Raiders, which has proved to be a very successful and desirable destination location for the Pac-12 men's and women's basketball tournaments, and ones that I know our fans have really enjoyed, and they're going to enjoy going to," Scott said.

"I've had a chance to visit the stadium, see the plans, hope many of you have, as well. It is truly state-of-the- art in every respect. It'll be convenient. It's right off the strip, close to the airport, and it's going to be a fantastic destination for football fans to enjoy the best of Pac-12 football in our championship game."

Given that attendance at Levi Stadium was borderline embarrassing for the conference a season ago, getting the crown jewel of the Pac-12 season in the best market possible was certainly an important step.