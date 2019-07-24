Live from Hollywood: Pac-12 Media Day Central
Pac-12 Media Day is upon us!
BeaversEdge.com is live from the Hollywood and Highland Entertainment Complex and will be bringing you live updates, storylines, and breaking news surrounding Oregon State and the other Pac-12 schools.
Oregon State will be the first school to take the podium as Jonathan Smith, Isaiah Hodgins, and Jermar Jefferson follow after Larry Scott's opening address.
RELATED: Pac-12 Media Day Primer | 3 Burning Questions entering Media Day
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
**This story will be updated**
**Live Updates**
Social Slant
We rise by lifting others. 💪@Coach_Smith is taking what he's learned from former mentors to help @beaverfootball achieve success this season.#Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/Snxwa3tVDZ— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) July 24, 2019
All eyes on Jermar Jefferson.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) July 24, 2019
What's 🗝 for him this season? To stay healthy.
Watch @BeaverFootball on Inside Pac-12 Football Media Day: https://t.co/ZhZuI5waQK pic.twitter.com/pzhXbhIgty
#BeaverNation get ready for @Coach_Smith year 2️⃣.@BeaverFootball's got two great guys in the backfield. With the addition of some newcomers.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) July 24, 2019
Watch Inside Pac-12 Football Media Day: https://t.co/ZhZuI5waQK pic.twitter.com/Vsm08Y0z2J
"A night that I'll always remember."@IsaiahHodgins had a pretty good offseason. 💍— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) July 24, 2019
Tune in for @BeaverFootball on Inside Pac-12 Football Media Day at 9:45 A/ 10:45 MT on us pic.twitter.com/8xQxhjZwf3
Corvallis Vice heading your way #BeaverNation.@BeaverFootball hits the screen at 9:45 A/ 10:45 MT on us. pic.twitter.com/NfyOoZq7bv— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) July 24, 2019