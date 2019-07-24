Pac-12 Media Day is upon us!

BeaversEdge.com is live from the Hollywood and Highland Entertainment Complex and will be bringing you live updates, storylines, and breaking news surrounding Oregon State and the other Pac-12 schools.

Oregon State will be the first school to take the podium as Jonathan Smith, Isaiah Hodgins, and Jermar Jefferson follow after Larry Scott's opening address.

**This story will be updated**