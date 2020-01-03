With the 2020 decade now underway, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives his take on the top Oregon State defensive players in the 2010's. Despite the Beavers yielding a fair amount of subpar defensive units in the decade, there were still plenty of talented playmakers that deserved a spot on this list. Without further ado, here is BeaversEdge.com's Defensive All-Decade Team of the 2010s. Not yet a BeaversEdge.com member? Join FREE for 30 days!! RELATED: All-Decade Offensive Team | The Golden Pipeline

Defensive Line: Stephen Paea (2008-2010), Scott Crichton (2011-2013), Dylan Wynn (2011-2014)

The early part of the 2010s was extremely fruitful to the Oregon State football team as far as defensive lineman go. While the Beavers having a dominant, hand-on-the-ground defensive lineman seems like some time ago, it wasn't that long ago that the likes of Stephen Paea, Scott Crichton, and Dylan Wynn were terrorizing opposing backfields. With that being said, all three of these guys were easy picks here. While I'll certainly get a little flack for including Paea and his one season (2010) on here, his one season was far too special to ignore. Paea, who needs little introduction, was by far the top defensive player that the Beavers had in the decade. He was the 2010 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year (only the second Beaver ever - Bill Swancutt 2004) and was also a two-time Morris Trophy winner, an honor awarded to league's top defensive lineman as voted on by the Pac-12's offensive lineman. All in all, Paea's legacy and talent is written all over the OSU record books as he's ranked in the top ten in sacks and tackles for loss while also coming in second in fumbles forced. He's an easy pick despite just one season in the decade. Simply put, Crichton was a special talent and a really fun player to watch. From the moment he stepped onto the field as a freshman in 2011, he showed flashes of the future star he'd soon become. While he only played three seasons before electing to head to the NFL, Crichton tore up opposing backfields and wrote his name all over the OSU record books as he tallied 51.0 tackles-for-loss and ranked third in OSU history with 22.5 sacks. He also holds the school record with 10 forced fumbles during his career. Another no brainer... Playing opposite of Crichton is certainly going to have its benefits and Wynn reaped the rewards during his career. Unlike Crichton, Wynn was a four-year starter on the defensive line as his high-energy presence and tenacious play consistently ripped apart opposing backfields. He finished his OSU career with 44 starts, led all OSU defensive linemen in tackles for two straight years, and earned Pac-12 honors his senior season. Wynn wasn't the most talented lineman, but he was amongst the fiercest and toughest to play in the 2010s. Others receiving votes: Kyle Peko, Andrew Seumalo, Elu Aydon, Mana Rosa, Kevin Frahm,

Linebacker: Michael Doctor (2010-2014), Manase Hungalu (2013-2017), Hamilcar Rashed (2016-present), DJ Alexander (2011-2014)

While the decade didn't see Oregon State produce high-level units consistently, the Beavers had some very talented linebackers come through. Doctor, who was a part of the more talented defensive units in the early 2010s, easily finds himself on this list as he tallied a whopping 254 tackles, 22.5 of which were tackles for loss. He started 38 games in his Oregon State career and quickly became known as 'The Doctor' in and around Corvallis. He finished with six career interceptions and had one pick-six. Doctor is still bleeding the orange and black as he's a member of Jonathan Smith's staff as the director of on-campus recruiting. Hungalu was one of the Beavers' top defensive playmakers in the mid-2010's as he tallied 129 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four interceptions during his career. While he unfortunately falls into the timeline of OSU football that fans would likely to forget, he was an incredibly talented linebacker who was a very bright spot on what was a dismal defense for the best years of his career. He earned All-Conference honors in 2017 and was one of the most reliable and sure-handed tacklers the Beavers had in the decade. Rashed, who also needs little introduction, undoubtedly deserves a spot on this list as he already holds the school records for sacks (14.5) and tackles for loss (22.5) in a single season. His 16.5 career sacks already rank seventh all-time at OSU and he could get even higher in the record books as he's elected to return for his senior campaign in 2020. Alexander (formerly Welch), who currently plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars, was one of the most disruptive linebackers the Beavers had when he was healthy. He dealt with some stingers and several other minor injuries during his career, but had a knack for creating negative plays as he boasted a ton of athleticism and side to side speed. He was drafted in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft after a senior season that saw him tally 12 tackles for loss and four sacks. Others receiving votes: Caleb Saulo, Jabral Johnson, Rueben Robinson, Feti Unga.

Secondary: Jordan Poyer (2009-2012), Steven Nelson (2013-2014), Rashaad Reynolds (2009-2013), Treston Decoud (2015-2016)