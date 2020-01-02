With the 2020 decade now underway, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives his take on the top Oregon State offensive players in the 2010's. Despite having just two winning seasons in the decade, the Beavers produced several all-time greats that will go down as some of the best to ever wear the OSU uniform. Without further ado, here is BeaversEdge.com's Offensive All-Decade Team of the 2010s. Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card RELATED: Recruiting Storylines: No. 3 Keeping Talent In-State | OSU Basketball: Monday Notebook

QB Sean Mannion (2010-2014)

Well, this one was easy... The Pac-12's second all-time passing yards leader (13,600) holds virtually every Oregon State passing record as he was a part of one of the most prolific offensive spans in school history. The meticulous Mannion unseated veteran incumbent Ryan Katz at halftime in the first game of the 2011 season and never looked back, starting 43 games over the next four years. He throwifor 83 touchdowns and leading the Beavers to a 2013 Hawaii Bowl victory over Boise State. The Beavers weren't exactly blessed with good QB success post-Mannion as Jake Luton (2019) was the only QB to top 2,500 passing yards in a single season, so it wasn't even a question that Mannion deserved this spot on the All-Decade Team. Others receiving votes: None

RB - Jacquizz Rodgers (2008-2010)

Simply known as 'Quizz', Jacquizz Rodgers is undoubtedly one of the greatest running backs that Oregon State football fans have ever witnessed. After bursting onto the scene as a true freshman with an upset win over No. 1 USC in 2008, Rodgers quickly became one of the best running backs in the Pac-12 over the next three seasons. He finished his career second on Oregon State's all-time rushing yards list (3,877) and still holds the school record for rushing touchdowns in a single-season (21). While there was some consideration given to running backs such as Jermar Jefferson, Ryan Nall, Storm Woods, and others as they all played more seasons in the decade, it's Rodgers' legacy and accolades that lands him the top running back honor on this list. If you have any doubts, let me remind you of one of his greatest highlights... TRUCK Others receiving votes: Jermar Jefferson, Ryan Nall, Storm Woods, Terron Ward, Artavis Pierce

WR: Brandin Cooks (2011-2013), James Rodgers (2007-2011), Isaiah Hodgins (2017-2019)

There's no denying that the Beavers have had some unbelievable wide receiver talent come through Corvallis in the last decade... Simply put, the Beavers have had some absolute difference makers at the position that will go down as some of the best in school history. The crowned jewel of the group is certainly Biletnikoff Award Winner Brandin Cooks as he's arguably the greatest receiver to ever play for the Beavs. He finished his career with 3,272 yards (3rd best in OSU history), 24 touchdowns (1st), and still holds the school records for receptions (128) and yards (1,730) in a single season (2013). While James Rodgers made most of his impact as a receiver for the Beavers in 2007, '08, and '09, it's important to remember how critical he was to the 2010 squad before he suffered the brutal knee injury that altered the course of his career. With that being said, his comeback in 2011 and mentorship of a young Cooks that season turned out to be an invaluable silver lining for the Beavers. Like Quizz, Rodgers didn't play a ton in the decade, but his name and accomplishments guarantee him a spot on this list. The last spot truthfully came down to Isaiah Hodgins and Markus Wheaton, and it was a tough call. Both players were very deserving, but I had to give Hodgins the edge simply based on his future potential and ability to do more with less. Take nothing away from Wheaton, but his QB was Mannion and he had oodles of talent around him. Hodgins, on the other hand, didn't benefit from great team success, or QB chemistry as he had to wait until his junior year to have the same quarterback on the field consistently. Wheaton is the Beavers' career receptions leader (223) and had a solid, albeit brief NFL career, but Hodgins' 2019 season was special and he showcased flashes of being a difference-maker at the next level and that's what makes me believe he deserves a spot in this All-Decade Team. Others receiving votes: Markus Wheaton, Victor Bolden, Jordan Villamin, Richard Mullaney.

TE: Joe Halahuni (2008-2011)

Simply known as 'The Tank', Joe Halahuni earns the nod of the top tight end in the 2010s. While Noah Togiai and Connor Hamett had strong cases as well, Halahuni was the healthiest and consistent throughout his career. After recording just one catch for three yards in his true-freshman campaign, Halahuni recorded 30 plus catches in each of his next three seasons. He finished his career with 1,147 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 11.8 yards per reception. If it hadn't been for the fact that Halahuni had four different starting quarterbacks in four years, I believe his numbers would have been a lot higher. Others receiving votes: Noah Togiai (2015-2019), Connor Hamlett (2012-2014)

Center: Isaac Seumalo (2012-2015)

From the moment he stepped onto the field as a true-freshman in 2012, Isaac Seumalo was one of the most talented to ever play center/offensive line for the Oregon State football team. With brother Andrew playing on the defensive line and father Joe coaching the defensive line at Oregon State, the four-star and highly-touted Seumalo elected to come to Corvallis amidst tempting pressure from bigger schools. Despite suffering a foot injury in the 2013 Hawaii bowl that would keep him out until the 2015 season, Seumalo recorded 37 career starts and started at every position on the offensive line for the Beavers except left guard before declaring for the NFL Draft following the '15 campaign. Seumalo was one of the most versatile and talented lineman the Beavers have ever had, and that's why he finds himself starting for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sundays. Others receiving votes: Alex Linnenkohl

OL: Mike Remmers (2007-2011), Sean Harlow (2013-2016), Blake Brandel (2016-2019), Gus Lavaka (2016-2019)