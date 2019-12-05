MVP: Isaiah Hodgins

Was there any real question who Oregon State's most valuable offensive player was in 2019? After securing 90 catches for 1,151 yards and seven touchdowns during his first two seasons, Hodgins exploded in his junior season, catching 86 passes for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns. Armed with a solid and consistent starting quarterback in Jake Luton, and a dominant ground-game with Jermar Jefferson and Artavis Pierce, Hodgins was able to showcase his full range of abilities en-route to a record-breaking season. While opponents got a little more keen on slowing down Hodgins in the latter half of the season, he still managed to make an impact despite the heavier coverages. It'll certainly sting that the Beavers won't have their best offensive weapon next season, but Hodgins has accomplished just about everything he could have as a receiver at the college level, so I'm not surprised he decided to take his talent to the next level. Whether it was making one-handed catches, securing crucial first-down passes, or hauling in touchdowns in double-coverage, there wasn't much that Hodgins wasn't able to do this season. Even when opponents began to pay him more attention, it allowed OSU's other receivers to find more space, which only helped the future of the corps moving forward. Hodgins' 2019 season will go down as one of the better in school history and that's why he earns the nod of Offensive MVP for the year.

Most improved: Jake Luton

While there are several players who I believe could have held the mantle for most improved in 2019, I've got to give it to quarterback Jake Luton as his improvements from 2018 to 2019 cannot be understated. After struggling with injuries throughout his Oregon State career, Luton found his rhythm and Moxy in offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren's system in year two, reaching career highs in yards, touchdowns, and quarterback rating. Despite battling newcomer Tristan Gebbia for the starting job in fall camp, Luton wasted little time showing why the coaching staff made the right move giving him the keys in his final season as he threw for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns against just three interceptions. While it was extremely disappointing to see Luton not be able to take the field against Oregon in his final game, it doesn't take away from what he was able to accomplish during his final season in Corvallis. From the moment that he knew he was coming back for his sixth season, Luton became the epitome of a veteran quarterback is supposed to be, making smart decisions on the field and leading the locker room by example. Luton's career won't go down as one of the most successful in school history by any means, but he'll always be that guy that led the Colorado comeback in 2018 and brought Jonathan Smith to his first Pac-12 win. After being labeled as a quarterback who couldn't stay healthy and couldn't not turn over the ball heading into the 2019 season, Luton put all those doubts to rest as he was hands and feet better than he was in 2018.

Most to prove in 2020: Offensive Line + Receiving Corps

With Hodgins announcing his intent to enter the NFL Draft and the Beavers losing offensive lineman Blake Brandel, Gus Lavaka, and Clay Cordasco to graduation, there's no doubt that the returning receivers and lineman will have huge expectations on them in 2020. While the Beavers have talented and capable bodies at both positions, there's a lot of uncertainty as to who exactly will fill the various voids. While receiver figures to be a by-committee basis to replace Hodgins' production, the offensive line is a little more unclear as Jim Michalczik and Co. have to replace their starting left-tackle, left-guard, and right-guard. With the Beavers having a bevy of talent already on the roster and a lot more coming via the recruiting ranks, I wouldn't worry too much about the receiving corps, but they'll need to prove they can hold the mantle and produce without the likes of one of the best receivers in the country. Upfront, it's a big plus that center Nathan Eldridge had an extra year of eligibility added to his clock, and when you combine him with Nous Keobounnam, Brandon Kipper, Onesimus Clarke, Keli'i Montibon, Travis MacKay, Brock Wellsfry, Jake Leavengood, Rob Vanderlaan, and Thomas Sio, the Beavers have the makings of a solid corps that should be able to fill the void. Oregon State will have a lot of questions at receiver and upfront heading into the 2020 season, but thanks to the recruiting efforts of the coaching staff, they're primed to absorb the losses and come back stronger.

Biggest Disappointment: Consistency