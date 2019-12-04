News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 09:40:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Family Ties Make Oregon State An Intriguing Option For Easton Mascarenas

Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@JaredHalus

Mission Viejo (CA) outside linebacker Easton Mascarenas became a frequent visitor on the Oregon State campus throughout the 2019 season. For his final visit of the season, Mascarenas took and unoff...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}