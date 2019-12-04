Family Ties Make Oregon State An Intriguing Option For Easton Mascarenas
Mission Viejo (CA) outside linebacker Easton Mascarenas became a frequent visitor on the Oregon State campus throughout the 2019 season. For his final visit of the season, Mascarenas took and unoff...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news