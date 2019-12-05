It took almost no time for the Oregon State coaching staff to hit the road and recruit following the Beavers' final game on Saturday.

From class of 2020 commits to targets in the class of 2023, the staff has turned their primary focus to closing out the class strong and getting a good start on the future.

The effort is paying off in a short amount of time as the Beavers added another junior college defensive back to their 2020 recruiting class in Johnathan Riley, and firming up the commitments of other players is equally as important as adding new ones.

BeaversEdge has kept tabs on where the coaches have been throughout their busy week on the recruiting trail.