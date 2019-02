BeaversEdge.com's Mike Singer chats with former Oregon State wide receiver Timmy Hernandez about what's next in his career and talk his three seasons (2016-18) playing for the Beavers. The podcast finishes up by recapping a big weekend in OSU athletics.

RELATED: Rueck earns 200th win as Oregon State upsets No. 2 Oregon 67-62 | Oregon State Baseball Shuts Down New Mexico