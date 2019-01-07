@BeaverMBB

Beavers lose Tudor for the season

Perhaps the biggest storyline to emerge from Gill Coliseum this weekend that was Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck announced that junior guard Kat Tudor will miss the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury. Tudor, who averaged 12.3 points and four rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from beyond the arc, was injured in Friday’s win over Washington State. “We found out Saturday night that it’s a season-ending injury,” Rueck told the media following the Beavers 78-67 win over Washington on Sunday. “I don’t know the exact details of exactly what’s damaged, but it’s enough to where she won’t play again this season.” The loss of Tudor is a devastating blow to the Beavers as she was not only the third leading scorer on the team, but also one of its best perimeter defenders. Tudor’s shooting, length and athleticism will certainly be missed in addition to her veteran experience and leadership.

“Devastating… It’s devastating for her, for us,” Rueck said. “It’s frustrating and sad to have players go down. This team has had to rally in the past 24 hours learning that news. We haven’t had anyone since I’ve been here have a season-ending injury, and it’s miserable to be honest. We’re going to rally around her and then it’s up to us to figure it out and fill out the gaps.” With Tudor on the shelf for the rest of the season, more minutes will be given to sophomore guard Aleah Goodman and freshman guard Jasmine Simmons to help fill the void by the ever-steady Tudor. This now marks the second season ending injury the Beavers have faced this season as they’re already without the services of freshman center Andrea Aquino, who was ruled out for the season before it even got underway. Goodman and Simmons have averaged 8.9 and 3.3 points per game, respectively and will be called upon early and often in the coming weeks to play a much larger role for a team that has postseason and Pac-12 championship aspirations. In terms of good-injury news, Rueck added that junior forward Janessa Thropay, who has missed the past two games with an injury of her own, is expected to be back in the not-so-distant future.

Winning the war

The Oregon State men’s basketball team made sure to start off their Pac-12 schedule with a bang as they fought tooth-and-nail with their southern rivals in Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday night, escaping with a 77-72 victory over the Ducks. The Beavers (9-4, 1-0) seized control of the game early and had their chances to put the game away early in the second half as they held an 18 point lead, but couldn’t close the door on the Ducks (9-5, 0-1) until the closing seconds by way of untimely turnovers and missed shots. For a team that hadn’t notched a signature win this season, and let multiple games slip from their reach in non-conference play, the Beavers made a huge statement by winning the Civil War in Eugene in hostile territory. Dana Altman’s Ducks are always a threat no matter the lineup he yields and to win the way the Beavers did, seizing momentum early, losing it, and fighting back to win on the road in the closing seconds, shouldn’t be overlooked. MORE: Pac-12 NET rankings 1/7/2019

Tres Tinkle finished with 28 points to help lead @BeaverMBB to a Civil War victory in Eugene.#Pac12Hoops pic.twitter.com/fHe6zU5z8r — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) January 6, 2019

3 thoughts from Slaughter

1. Losing Tudor is a big blow… While basketball, like many other sports, is labeled as a next ‘man’ or in this instance next ‘woman’ up in the case of an injury, it’s going to be tough for the Beavers’ core to absorb the loss of a player who has become so crucial to their success. Tudor’s three-point shooting is off the charts with how many attempts and makes she makes per game, and while I do believe that Goodman and Simmons are capable players, replacing your top scoring threat from beyond the three-point arc is no easy task. Goodman has earned the nickname A3eah for a reason and I’ve liked what I’ve seen in limited playing time from Simmons… Time will tell how the Beavers respond from here.

2. Building off an emotional win… Following the Beavers’ Civil War win, the question now begs to be asked… How will the Beavers move forward from here? Sure, they broke numerous streaks in starting off conference play on the road with a win, but how will they respond at home against two teams that are currently sitting 2-0 in conference play? If the Beavers are wanting to prove that they turned the corner against the Ducks and are riding a wave of momentum to put the up and down non-conference schedule behind them, they’ll need to show it against the L.A. schools at home this week. The opportunity exists for the Beavers to defend home-court and start Pac-12 play with a 3-0 record and that’s something the Beavers haven’t been able to accomplish in some time. 3. Tres Tinkle is stepping up his play and leadership… Not long ago, the Beavers would have lost a game like they played this last Saturday. To jump out to a big lead and then lose it on the road would have been just too much for this team to overcome; however, thanks to increased leadership and poise from Tinkle, the Beavers just might have proven they’re starting to turn the corner. I think Wayne Tinkle said it best during his postgame interview with Pac-12 Network when he noted that the team kind of took a shot mentally when Tres left the game briefly in the second half with an ankle injury and that they missed his leadership on the court. However, the team rallied behind the grit and toughness he showed coming back and fighting through the pain and was ultimately able to eek out the win. The Beavers have been waiting for someone to step up and seize leadership of this core of players for some time and it finally appears that Tinkle has arrived. He’s always had the stats, but when you combine leadership with that near double-double stat line on a nightly basis, the Beavers become a much more dynamic team.

Next up