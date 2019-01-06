BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith breaks down 2019 signees
On National Signing Day in December, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith broke down the program's new football signees. Check out what Smith said about each recruit below.
MORE: Potential grad transfers? | Why OSU won the basketball Civil War
"Similar to TJ Houshmandzadeh's story. TJ has some ties to Long Beach Poly. He was helping out at one point over there. Alex we feel like is a rangy, good corner. He can cover; he has man skills. Not shy to tackle. Great kid, awesome home visits with him. Pleased with his addition."
"We identified Evan really early in the process, even before he started playing at Mater Dei. He played there his senior year. We got him and his mom up here this summer and really explained the vision for him. Not just Corvallis-wise, but also where he fits defensively. We felt that he'd be a great addition playing nose for us. He stuck with us the whole time, playing for a high school that had a phenomenal year. I want to say that every school in America went through that school and saw him. We were able to hold on to him. He'll be here in January to get started."
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news