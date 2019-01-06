BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS – A 30-point outing from redshirt-sophomore Destiny Slocum lifted the No. 11 Oregon State women's basketball team to a 78-67 win over Washington Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

"It's always great to start 2-0 in conference," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "We had two great crowds this weekend, and two gritty performances. I loved our defense today for most of the game. Washington is not an easy team to guard – you can't ever relax and they are hard to predict. Overall this was a really gutty win. Destiny set the tone early, coming out in attack mode. This was a good team win with some great performances."

Slocum went 11-for-17 from the floor to set a career-high in scoring. The guard also tallied seven rebounds and six assists in the winning effort.

Junior Mikayla Pivec put up 17 points and five rebounds, while sophomore Taya Corosdale set a career-high with 14 rebounds to go along with nine points. Senior Katie McWilliams recorded nine points and five rebounds in the contest, and Aleah Goodman finished with six points.

As a team, Oregon State hit 13 3-pointers, as the team moved to 12-2 on the season, 2-0 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State shot 44.8 percent from the floor and held Washington to 34.7 percent shooting. Slocum paced the Oregon State offense early, getting in double-figures within the first five minutes as the Beavers jumped out to an 11-5 lead. OSU led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The Beavers went in front by 15 mid-way through the second frame, before heading to the break up 38-26. Slocum scored 18 points in the opening 20 minutes, while Corosdale pulled down nine rebounds.

The Beavers held Washington to 28.3 percent shooting in the first half. The Huskies battled back to get back within six three minutes into the second half, and proceeded to get within four with five minutes left in the third.

Oregon State answered with a 10-0 run, before heading to the closing frame up 13. The Beavers extended the lead to 20 with five minutes left, on their way to the 11-point win. Oregon State hits the road next week, as it heads to Los Angeles for matchups with UCLA and USC.

OSU Athletics