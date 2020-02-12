With the Oregon State baseball team set to open its 2020 season in Surprise Ariz. on February 14th against New Mexico, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter concludes the three-part series where we take a look at Beavers' 2020 roster in terms of the outfield, infield, and pitching staff. PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! PREVIOUSLY: 2020 OSU Outfield Preview

Lettermen Lost

RHP Bryce Fehmel -> One of the most decorated winners the Beavers have ever had, Fehmel exhausted his eligibility before being selected in the 21st round by the San Francisco Giants. Beaver fans won't have to go far to catch Fehmel in the pros as he's currently with the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes. RHP Grant Gambrell -> The powerful right-hander struggled with consistency for most of his career but showed stretches of why he was so highly sought-after coming in Oregon State. He went 5-1 with a 4.40 ERA in 2019 and was selected in the third round of the MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals. RHP Dylan Pearce -> A fan favorite, Pearce's gritty-play the past two seasons were a joy to watch for many Beaver fans as he embodied the blue-collar workmanlike mentality that Beaver fans came to enjoy. He wasn't the biggest guy and didn't have the strongest arm, but Pearce was clutch for the Beavs in big moments. LHP Jordan Britton -> Britton, who missed the 2019 season with an injury, opted to play his fifth and final season at Boise State in 2020. LHP Brandon Eisert -> While losing all the above pitchers hurt, losing Eisert hurts a little bit more as I believe he would have been a day one starter had he returned. Eisert was as clutch as they came on the mound and his stuff was a big part of the reason Oregon State won the national championship in 2018.

Lettermen Returning

LHP Jake Mulholland: 6-foot-2, 202 pound Sr. -> After electing to forego the MLB Draft after what he called "unfished business" yet to be achieved in Corvallis, Mullholland might have the inside track to be the Beavers' ace on the pitching staff. Prior to the start of the season, it was announced he'd be moving into a starting role for his senior year and it's eerily reminiscent to the journey that former OSU great Matt Boyd took from the bullpen to superb senior. Look for Mully to have a big year for the Beavers... LHP Christian Chamberlain: 5-foot-10, 173 pound Jr. -> Could we see Chamberlain step into a starting role as well? It's too early to say for certain, but I'd say there's a decent chance he'll have an opportunity early in Surprise. With Mullholland moving to a starting role, it's possible that Mitch Canham and Co. want to leave an elite lefty as perhaps their closer, but Chamberlain's talent is undeniable. He'll be looking to build off a 3-4 record and a 3.79 ERA in 2019, but he struck out 53 batters, indicating he's on the brink of having a complete season. LHP Andrew Walling: 6-foot-2, 211 pound So. -> The lefty appeared in seven games, all in relief, in 2019, sporting a 0.00 ERA in 6 2/3 innings. With the Beavers not having a ton of experienced lefties, look for Walling to carve out a niche role in 2020. RHP Kevin Abel: 6-foot-1, 191 pound Jr. -> Will we see the 2018 College World Series hero on the mound in 2020? Officially, the Beavers have been tight-lipped about Abel's status since he underwent Tommy John Surgery back in April, I've been hearing some scuttlebutt that t's not out of the question that we might see him this season. We'll have to be patient and wait and see, but if somehow he is able to take the mound this season, the benefits would be incalculable. He's simply that good... RHP Mitchell Verburg: 6-foot-3, 208-pound Rs-Jr. -> The redshirt-junior from Lake Oswego could be an interesting and exciting option for the Beavers in 2020. He appeared in 16 games (all relief) after missing the 2018 season due to injury and sported a 1-0 record with a 1.40 ERA and two saves. Verburg may be on the outside looking in as a starting option, but he's a very talented pitcher who might be the midweek guy on the mound or one of the first out of the 'pen. RHP Nathan Burns: 6-foot-1, 187 pound Jr. -> The hard-throwing right-hander could be in the mix for a starting spot in the Beavers' opening week of action. He's only started two games in his career and has struggled with consistency, but he's got potential written all over him as the Beavers had put him in big situations in years past. Keep an eye on Burns... RHP Jake Pfenings: 6-foot-7, 212 pound So. -> After appearing in 17 games and making three starts en-route to an 1-1 record and 4.55 ERA in 2019, Pfenings will definitely be a candidate for an increased workload in 2020. He showed nice strikeout ability a year ago (22 in 32 1/3 innings) and was a top prep prospect coming into Corvallis. RHP Joey Mundt: 6-foot-4, 221 pound So. -> If there's perhaps a prime candidate to become the Beavers' righty-closer coming out of the 'pen, it's Mundt. He's certainly got the ability as he sported a 1.93 ERA with 15 strikeouts and one save in 14 innings of work. There's been a good buzz surrounding Mundt in fall workouts and he could factor into a big role this season.

Incoming Pitchers