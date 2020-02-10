With the Oregon State baseball team set to open its 2020 season in Surprise Ariz. on February 14th against New Mexico, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter starts the first article of a series where we take a look at Beavers' 2020 roster in terms of the outfield, infield, and pitching staff. PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Lettermen Lost

Tyler Malone -> After spending three seasons in Corvallis, Malone declared for the MLB Draft and was selected in the 27th round by the San Diego Padres. After becoming an Oregon State legend for his heroic efforts in Omaha as a sophomore in 2018, Malone's junior season was perhaps the low-water mark in his Oregon State career as his average dipped significantly (.278 - > .218) without having big bats around him. Elliot Willy -> After spending the past three seasons in Corvallis, Wily isn't on the Oregon State roster in 2020. He saw most of his action during the 2019 season as a redshirt-sophomore when he appeared in 17 games (five starts) and batted .174 with two doubles and four home runs.

The Returners

Joe Casey (L-L): 6-foot, 190 pounds, Rs-Jr -> The son of the Oregon State great figures to be one of the Beavers' leaders on and off the field in 2020. We caught up with Casey not long ago to preview the season and I couldn't have been more impressed with his leadership and maturity. He'll be looking to build off a solid 2019 campaign where he played in 43 games (33 starts) and tallied a.254 batting average with eight doubles, one triple, three home runs, and 13 RBI. Look for the younger 'Case to have a big season... Preston Jones (R-R): 5-foot-11, 199 pounds, Sr -> Back for his final season, the Vancouver, WA. native figures to be the Beavers' starting center-fielder. Arguably the fastest player on the roster, Jones has the ability to cover a lot of ground quickly and has a reliable glove. He'll be looking to return to 2018 offensive form (.288) compared to 2019 (.228), but he boasted Pac-12 Defensive Honors in 19, so expect him to give steady offensive and defensive production this season. Kyler McMahan (R-R): 5-foot-10, 176 pounds, Jr. -> A Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2019, McMahan will be looked to for consistent offensive and defensive production in 2020. He appeared in 52 games in 2019, earning 42 starts, and held a batting average of .245 with 10 doubles, one triple, one home run, and 15 RBI. If McMahan can up his consistency behind the plate and become a dangerous top of the lineup hitter with speed, there's a good chance he'll have a strong season. Greg Fuchs (L-R) 6-foot, 203 pounds, So -> Fuchs saw action in 20 games as a freshman and sported a .167 average with one double and four RBI. He could be in line for an increased workload as the Beavers will be looking to see which lineups fit early in the season in Surprise. Note: Kyle Dernedde, Zach Clayton, and Alex McGarry will be on the (IF) article.

Newcomers