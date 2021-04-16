BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Host California

With the Oregon State baseball team (21-10, 7-5 Pac-12) set to continue Pac-12 play against Cal (18-13, 5-4) at Goss Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...

#40 Nathan Manning - So. OF - . 466 avg, 27 H, 11 RBI

OSU SP - RHP Jack Washburn (3-0, 2.45 ERA) or RHP Jake Pfennigs (2-0, 2.49) or RHP Will Frisch (2-0, 2.87 ERA)

- Oregon State holds a 47-44 lead in the series, including a 24-15 mark in games played in Corvallis.

- The Beavers have won eight consecutive series played in Corvallis, dating back to2005, including four by sweeps.

- Overall, OSU has won nine of the last 11 series.

- Oregon State posted a series-record 12consecutive wins over the Golden Bears from 2011-15. Five of those 15 wins came via shut-outs.

- OSU has won seven games by shutout since 2007.

- Ryan Ober hit a grand slam the last time the team played, March 24, 2019.

- Oregon State comes into the series with the second-lowest earned run average in the nation at 2.55.

- The Beavers are one of just seven teams with a sub-3.00 ERA.

- Kevin Abel, Jake Mulholland, Mitchell Verburg are the only current Beavers to have pitched against Cal.

- Abel, Oregon State’s probable starter Friday, has allowed just 23 hits in 42 2/3 innings this season. He has allowed just 38 in 55 career innings at Goss Stadium.

- Jake Dukart is batting .395 with six doubles in conference play. Jacob Melton is at a .371clip while Preston Jones is at .367 and Garret Forrester at .341.

- OSU ranks fourth nationally with 6.33 hits allowed per nine innings.

- The Beavers have given up just nine home runs, the fewest in the Pac-12. USC, at 10, has given up the second-fewest.

- OSU’s 58 doubles rank second in the Pac-12.