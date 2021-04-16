BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Host California

Oregon State Baseball Set To Host California
With the Oregon State baseball team (21-10, 7-5 Pac-12) set to continue Pac-12 play against Cal (18-13, 5-4) at Goss Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
California (18-13, 5-4) vs Oregon State (21-10, 7-5 Pac-12)
Goss Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.
TV - Pac-12 Network
Radio - Beaver Sports Network (CLICK HERE)
Friday, April 16th - 5:35 p.m.
OSU Starting Pitcher - RHP Kevin Abel (3-3, 2.74)
CAL Starting Pitcher - RHP Grant Holman (0-1, 1.54)
Saturday, April 17th - 1:35 p.m.
OSU SP - LHP Cooper Hjerpe (2-3, 2.13)
CAL SP - RHP Sean Sullivan (2-2, 4.17)
Sunday, April 18th - 12:05 p.m.
OSU SP - RHP Jack Washburn (3-0, 2.45 ERA) or RHP Jake Pfennigs (2-0, 2.49) or RHP Will Frisch (2-0, 2.87 ERA)
CAL SP - RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto (4-3, 4.42)
Scouting CAL
Opposing Hitters to watch
#40 Nathan Manning - So. OF - .466 avg, 27 H, 11 RBI
#2 Darren Baker - Sr. 2B - .315 avg, 40 H, 8 RBI
#26 Quentin Selma - Sr. 3B - .302 avg, 35 H, 6 HR, 26 RBI
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Oregon State holds a 47-44 lead in the series, including a 24-15 mark in games played in Corvallis.
- The Beavers have won eight consecutive series played in Corvallis, dating back to2005, including four by sweeps.
- Overall, OSU has won nine of the last 11 series.
- Oregon State posted a series-record 12consecutive wins over the Golden Bears from 2011-15. Five of those 15 wins came via shut-outs.
- OSU has won seven games by shutout since 2007.
- Ryan Ober hit a grand slam the last time the team played, March 24, 2019.
- Oregon State comes into the series with the second-lowest earned run average in the nation at 2.55.
- The Beavers are one of just seven teams with a sub-3.00 ERA.
- Kevin Abel, Jake Mulholland, Mitchell Verburg are the only current Beavers to have pitched against Cal.
- Abel, Oregon State’s probable starter Friday, has allowed just 23 hits in 42 2/3 innings this season. He has allowed just 38 in 55 career innings at Goss Stadium.
- Jake Dukart is batting .395 with six doubles in conference play. Jacob Melton is at a .371clip while Preston Jones is at .367 and Garret Forrester at .341.
- OSU ranks fourth nationally with 6.33 hits allowed per nine innings.
- The Beavers have given up just nine home runs, the fewest in the Pac-12. USC, at 10, has given up the second-fewest.
- OSU’s 58 doubles rank second in the Pac-12.
Oregon State Player + Team Stats
Pac-12 Standings
