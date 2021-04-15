BeaversEdge - Aleah Goodman Selected 30th Overall By Connecticut Sun In WNBA Draft

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Transfer Portal Targets For OSU | Day 5 Nuggets: Gearing Up For Sat. Scrimmage

Oregon State point guard Aleah Goodman is WNBA bound after being selected 30th overall by the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Draft Thursday evening.

The 5-foot-9 Goodman averaged 16.2 points and 4.9 assists per game during her senior season, helping lead the Beavers to the Round of 32.

She was a WBCA All-America Honorable Mention, an All-Pac-12 selection and an All-Pac-12 Defensive honorable mention.

She is the sixth Oregon State player chosen over the last six WNBA Drafts, joining Jamie Weisner (2016), Ruth Hamblin (2016), Sydney Wiese (2017), Marie Gulich (2018), and Mikayla Pivec (2020).

Goodman ended her collegiate career leading the Pac-12 and second in the nation in 3-point percentage at 49.0%. She ranks 16th in program history with 1,162 career points and is third in career 3-pointers made.