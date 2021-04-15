BeaversEdge - DAY 5 NUGGETS: Beavers Gearing Up For Saturday Scrimmage

DAY 5 NUGGETS: Beavers Gearing Up For Saturday Scrimmage
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team taking to Reser Stadium on Thursday for its fifth practice of spring football 2021, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter has the scoop from practice...
MORE: WATCH: Day 5 Interviews | MBB: Beavers Land 7-foot-2 C Chol Marial | WBB: Beavers Add Adams & Marotte
- After spending the first four practices on the Prothro Practice Fields, the Oregon State football team took to Reser Stadium Thursday for its fifth practice of spring football.
- With the Beavers gearing up for its first scrimmage of the spring session on Saturday, the vibe was a little different than the past couple of practices. Today seemed more like a maintenance day as far as being in sync with the routine, playbook, each other, etc. The focus and attention to detail were on point, but today was a touch less intense than in recent sessions.
- In terms of a position group that stood out to me today, I'd say the defensive line. There was less team work today compared to the previous practices, but there were a couple of moments where the d-line was solid.
- The first was during 11-on-11 work where the unit managed to be disruptive enough to force a fumbled handoff between Sam Vidlak & Ta'Ron Madison. Additionally, there were a couple of designed run plays that didn't go anywhere during the same 11-on-11 period, so seeing growth in terms of being able to push the o-line backward is very much welcomed.
- Speaking of Vidlak, he had a really nice throw during the 7-on-7 work to close out practice as he fit a bullet of a pass right on Tre'Shaun Harrison's number. One of the better throws in coverage I've seen him make.
- Running back Isaiah Newell also caught my eye today as it was the first time this spring I've been able to see him make a notable play. During the 11-on-11 work, he took a handoff from Vidlak and had a nice little gain. Haven't seen much of him before this point, so he'll be someone I keep an eye on.
For the full practice report, including rotations and the latest on injuries, CLICK HERE
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.