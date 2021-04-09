BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Oregon

With the No. 20 Oregon State baseball team (21-7, 7-2 Pac-12) set to continue Pac-12 play against No. 19 Oregon (16-7, 3-3) at PK Park in Eugene this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...

- Ryan Ober’s nine-game hit streak has tied Andy Armstrong’s (Feb. 20-March 5) for the longest by an OSU player this season. Ober is 17-for-37 (.460) with 11 runs scored, seven runs batted in, six walks, four doubles and two home runs during the streak.

- Jacob Melton, who hit four home runs and collected 11 hits - with one double and one triple - while driving in eight was named the National Player of the Week by both Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game. Melton was also named the Pac-12 Player of the Week, Oregon State’s second of the season after Ober.

- Oregon State has an 8-0 record away from home this season, including a 3-0 mark in Pac-12 games after sweeping Washington.

- The Beavers’ pitching staff sports a 1.13 ERA in 72 innings on the road, holding opponents to 34 hits and 20 walks while striking out 88.

- OSU is batting .300 on the road, posting a .465 slugging percentage and .389 on-base percentage.

- OSU is the lone Pac-12 team with a sub- 3.00 ERA at 2.36. The Pac-12’s No. 2 team in the category, Arizona State, is at 3.51.

- The Beavers lead the Pac-12 with a 2.78 ERA in conference action. Offensively, OSU also leads the league with a .323 average in Pac-12 play.

- Jake Dukart is batting .533 in league play, which leads the Pac-12. His 16 hits are second.

- Oregon State’s pitchers rank first in the Pac-12 and ninth nationally with 299 strikeouts.

- OSU is 11-4 in night games.