BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Oregon

Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Oregon
With the No. 20 Oregon State baseball team (21-7, 7-2 Pac-12) set to continue Pac-12 play against No. 19 Oregon (16-7, 3-3) at PK Park in Eugene this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN
No. 20 Oregon State (21-7, 7-2 Pac-12) vs No. 19 Oregon (16-7, 3-3)
PK Park - Eugene, Ore.
TV - Pac-12 Network
Radio - Beaver Sports Network (CLICK HERE)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Friday, April 9th - 7:05 p.m.
OSU Starting Pitcher - OSU SP - RHP Kevin Abel (3-3, 2.95)
UO Starting Pitcher - LHP Robert Ahlstrom (2-2, 2.17)
Saturday, April 10th - 6:35 p.m.
OSU SP - LHP Cooper Hjerpe (2-2, 1.69)
UO SP - RHP Cullen Kafka (3-1, 2.08)
Sunday, April 11th - 4:05 p.m.
OSU SP - RHP Jack Washburn (3-0, 1.83 ERA) or RHP Jake Pfennigs (2-0, 2.49)
UO SP - RHP Brett Walker (4-1, 3.41)
Scouting Oregon
Opposing Hitters to watch
#13 Aaron Zavala - So. OF/3B - .443 avg, 4 HR, 14 RBI
#4 Josh Kasevich - Fr. IF - .281 avg, 2 HR, 10 RBI
#31 Tanner Smith - So. IF - .286 avg, 3 HR, 21 RBI
#21 Kenyon Vovan - Jr. DH - .361 avg, 8 HR, 24 RBI
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Ryan Ober’s nine-game hit streak has tied Andy Armstrong’s (Feb. 20-March 5) for the longest by an OSU player this season. Ober is 17-for-37 (.460) with 11 runs scored, seven runs batted in, six walks, four doubles and two home runs during the streak.
- Jacob Melton, who hit four home runs and collected 11 hits - with one double and one triple - while driving in eight was named the National Player of the Week by both Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game. Melton was also named the Pac-12 Player of the Week, Oregon State’s second of the season after Ober.
- Oregon State has an 8-0 record away from home this season, including a 3-0 mark in Pac-12 games after sweeping Washington.
- The Beavers’ pitching staff sports a 1.13 ERA in 72 innings on the road, holding opponents to 34 hits and 20 walks while striking out 88.
- OSU is batting .300 on the road, posting a .465 slugging percentage and .389 on-base percentage.
- OSU is the lone Pac-12 team with a sub- 3.00 ERA at 2.36. The Pac-12’s No. 2 team in the category, Arizona State, is at 3.51.
- The Beavers lead the Pac-12 with a 2.78 ERA in conference action. Offensively, OSU also leads the league with a .323 average in Pac-12 play.
- Jake Dukart is batting .533 in league play, which leads the Pac-12. His 16 hits are second.
- Oregon State’s pitchers rank first in the Pac-12 and ninth nationally with 299 strikeouts.
- OSU is 11-4 in night games.
Oregon State Stats
Pac-12 Standings
----
