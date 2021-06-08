Oregon State Baseball Season Wrap Up
With the Oregon State baseball team having its season come to an end at the hands of Dallas Baptist in the Fort Worth Regional, BeaversEdge.com wraps up the season and primes you for the upcoming offseason.
HC Mitch Canham + Matthew Gretler Talk Season Conclusion
By The Numbers
Overall Record - 37-24
Pac-12 Record - 16-14 (Tied for 5th)
RPI - 19th
Strength Of Schedule: 12th
Quadrant 1 Record - 10-18
Q2 Record - 9-2
Q3 Record - 3-1
Q4 Record 15-3
Graduating Seniors
SS Andy Armstrong
OF Preston Jones
LHP Jake Mulholland
Draft Eligible Juniors
OF Joe Casey
RHP Mitchell Verburg
IF/OF Kyler McMahan
IF Richie Mascereñas
RHP Reid Sebby
C Troy Claunch
IF Ryan Ober
RHP Nathan Burns
C Cole Hamilton
RHP Kevin Abel
2022 Incoming Class
The 10 signees are:
IF/OF Travis Bazzana (Sydney, Australia),
RHP DJ Carpenter (Moreno Valley, Calif.),
LHP David Case (Pasadena, Calif.),
IF Mason Guerra (Beaverton, Ore.),
RHP Dominic Hambley (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada),
RHP Jacob Kmatz (Albuquerque, N.M.),
RHP Victor Quinn(O’Fallon, Mo.),
OF Tyree Reed (Vallejo, Calif.),
C/IF Tanner Smith (Chandler, Ariz.) and
IF Jabin Trosky (Carmel, Calif.).
A full breakdown of the 2022 class can be found HERE
FINAL STATS
----
