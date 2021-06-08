 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Season Wrap Up
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-08 11:06:25 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Oregon State Baseball Season Wrap Up

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

FREE TRIAL: BeaversEdge Premium Access Until Aug. 10, 2021, with code VISITS2021

With the Oregon State baseball team having its season come to an end at the hands of Dallas Baptist in the Fort Worth Regional, BeaversEdge.com wraps up the season and primes you for the upcoming offseason.

MORE: Beavers' Season Comes To An End In Fort Worth | FB: Weekly Offer Roundup

HC Mitch Canham + Matthew Gretler Talk Season Conclusion

By The Numbers

Overall Record - 37-24

Pac-12 Record - 16-14 (Tied for 5th)

RPI - 19th

Strength Of Schedule: 12th

Quadrant 1 Record - 10-18

Q2 Record - 9-2

Q3 Record - 3-1

Q4 Record 15-3

Graduating Seniors

SS Andy Armstrong

OF Preston Jones

LHP Jake Mulholland

Draft Eligible Juniors

OF Joe Casey

RHP Mitchell Verburg

IF/OF Kyler McMahan

IF Richie Mascereñas

RHP Reid Sebby

C Troy Claunch

IF Ryan Ober

RHP Nathan Burns

C Cole Hamilton

RHP Kevin Abel

2022 Incoming Class

The 10 signees are:

IF/OF Travis Bazzana (Sydney, Australia),

RHP DJ Carpenter (Moreno Valley, Calif.),

LHP David Case (Pasadena, Calif.),

IF Mason Guerra (Beaverton, Ore.),

RHP Dominic Hambley (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada),

RHP Jacob Kmatz (Albuquerque, N.M.),

RHP Victor Quinn(O’Fallon, Mo.),

OF Tyree Reed (Vallejo, Calif.),

C/IF Tanner Smith (Chandler, Ariz.) and

IF Jabin Trosky (Carmel, Calif.).

A full breakdown of the 2022 class can be found HERE

FINAL STATS

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}