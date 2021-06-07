Weekly Offer Roundup: New offers out as dead period ends
============================Aisea Moa is a 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker from North Ogden, Utah. Moa, who is currently committed to the Utes, holds five offers from Utah, BYU, Colorado State, Oreg...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news