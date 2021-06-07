Oregon State’s Season Comes To A Close In Fort Worth

FREE TRIAL: BeaversEdge Premium Access Until Aug. 10, 2021 with code VISITS2021

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Oregon State baseball team’s 2021 season came to a close with an 8-5 loss to Dallas Baptist Monday at Lupton Stadium.

The Beavers, who finished the season with a 37-24, held a 5-0 lead through five innings, were unable to hold on to the lead thanks to three home runs by the Patriots.

DBU put two on the board in the sixth, then went ahead for good on a grand slam by Andrew Benefield in the seventh. River Town made it a three-run game with a two-run home run in the eighth.

OSU managed to get the tying run to the plate in the ninth but a groundout ended the game.

Matthew Gretler, Ryan Ober and Garret Forrester all recorded two hits for the Beavers, who finished with 10 as a team. Forrester recorded five two-hit efforts during Oregon State’s trip to Fort Worth.

Reliever Joey Mundt took the loss to drop to 2-2 on the year. Dallas Baptist’s Zane Russell was credited with the win after 4 1/3 scoreless innings, limiting the Beavers to two hits and two walks.

Oregon State finished with a 3-2 record during the Fort Worth Regional, its 20th all-time postseason appearance.

All-Regional Team

The following Beavers were named to the All-Regional Team

1B: Ryan Ober

2B: Kyle Dernedde

SS: Andy Armstrong

OF: Justin Boyd

DH: Garret Forrester

P: Chase Watkins

OSU Athletics