BeaversEdge - MBB Recruiting: Beavers Showing Interest In NH Transfer G Sean Sutherlin

While the Oregon State men's basketball team is largely focused on closing the 2020-21 season on a high note with just six regular-season games remaining, they're also looking ahead to next season and staying diligent on the recruiting trail.

According to Sean Paul of MakingTheMadness.com, Wayne Tinkle and Co. are among a group of teams making a play for former New Hampshire guard Sean Sutherlin.

Sutherlin, who was expected to be a big contributor for the Wildcats this season, missed the start of the year due to injury and announced his intention to seek the transfer portal for his final season on Feb. 8th.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who will have one season of eligibility remaining, last played for the Wildcats during the 2019-20 season as he averaged 12.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and one steal per game. He shot 43.4 percent from the floor, 26 percent from behind-the-arc, and 57 percent from the free-throw line.

Since announcing his intention to seek the portal, the talented guard has heard from Oregon State, UAB, Tulane, Cal State Bakersfield, Cal State Fullerton, Illinois State, Southern Illinois, Tennessee State, Montana State, Sam Houston State, University of Missouri Kansas City, and South Alabama.

While he doesn't offer a ton as far as shooting behind-the-arc, his strength is being physical with the ball in his hands and being able to drive into the lane and finish through contact on the offensive end, while being able to rebound at a superb level for his position on the defensive end.

With the Beavers currently the only power-five team to show interest, there's a good chance that they'll be in a good position to land him should they chose to offer as his recruitment continues to pick up steam.

