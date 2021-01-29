BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Pac-12 Schedule, Early Games Announced

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Mailbag: FB Recruiting; Hoops; Baseball | Oregon State WBB By The Numbers

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball’s 2021 Pac-12 Conference schedule was announced Friday, in addition to the Beavers’ early slate of non-conference games.

Oregon State will open its second season under Mitch Canham, the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach, on Feb. 19 against Kansas State in Surprise, Ariz. The Beavers will also take on New Mexico and Gonzaga over four days in Arizona. For more information on the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic, visit SurpriseStadium.com.

All four games in Surprise will be live-streamed by Flo Sports.

The Beavers also visit Grand Canyon Feb. 25 through Feb. 28 before returning to Goss Stadium at Coleman Field for a three-game series against BYU March 4-6. Oregon State will also host Oregon in a non-conference series March 12-14 at Goss Stadium.

The rest of Oregon State’s non-conference slate will be announced at a later date.

OSU hosts Washington State March 19-21 to open Pac-12 play. The Beavers also host Utah (April 1-3), California (April 16-18), USC (May 7-9), and Arizona (May 21-23).

The Beavers’ conference trips include Washington (March 26-28), Oregon (April 9-11), UCLA (April 30-May 2), Arizona State (May 14-16), and Stanford (May 27-29).

The Pac-12 Network will release its broadcast schedule at a later date.

The Pac-12 recently determined it would continue its prohibition on fan attendance at Pac-12 sports competitions taking place on Pac-12 campuses past January 1 and until further notice.

OSU Athletics