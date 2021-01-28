BeaversEdge - Oregon State WBB By The Numbers

Oregon State WBB By The Numbers
With the Oregon State women's basketball team (4-5, 2-5 Pac-12) set to take on Colorado in Boulder on Friday afternoon, BeaversEdge.com gives you the most important stats on Scott Rueck's squad.
18: The Beavers hit 18 3-pointers on Tuesday against Washington, matching a program record, and tying the mark for most in Pac-12 history for a conference game.
17th: The Beavers are 17th in the nation and second in the Pac-12 in blocked shots per game this season.
7th: Aleah Goodman is seventh in the Pac-12 in scoring at 15.7 points per game.
1st: Goodman leads the Pac-12 in three-point shooting percentage, knocking down 51 percent on nearly three makes per game.
2nd: Taylor Jones is second in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage, hitting 57 percent of her looks on the season.
5th: Jones is fifth in the Pac-12 in rebounds per game, averaging nearly eight per game.
4th: Sasha Goforth is fourth amongst all Pac-12 freshmen in scoring per game at 12.8.
38.9: Oregon State's three-point shooting percentage this season. That's good for tops in the Pac-12 and eighth nationally.
5.7: Blocks per game for OSU. That's second-best in the Pac-12 and 17th nationally.
21st: Oregon State is 21st nationally in defensive rebounds per game (30.4).
14th: The Beavers are 14th nationally in assists per game (17.6).
Team Stats
Pac-12 Standings
----
