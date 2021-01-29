PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

We're back with another BeaversEdge Mailbag!

Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus heard your questions posed on THE DAM BOARD and we've got answers! This week's mailbag features questions about football recruiting, the two hoops teams, the start of the baseball season, and more!

MORE: Oregon State WBB By The Numbers | Beavers Making A Late Push To Add To 2021