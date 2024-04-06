PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jacob Kmatz scattered four hits and a run in a complete-game effort to help No. 5 Oregon State clinch the series over Arizona State with a 9-1 victory Saturday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Kmatz faced the minimum over eight innings and struck out six for the first complete-game effort by an Oregon State pitcher since Kevin Abel in 2021 against Stanford. Kmatz’s career-long effort saw the righty allow a solo home run in the ninth for the only damage by the Sun Devils on the day.

He earned the win and lowered his season earned run average to 2.89 in the process. He is 4-1 on the year.

Gavin Turley hit his eighth home run of the season and Dallas Macias went deep for the second time to highlight Oregon State’s (25-4 overall, 7-3 Pac-12 Conference) day at the plate. Turley’s two-run shot came in the fifth and put OSU up 4-0 while Macias drove in two during the Beavers’ five-run eighth inning.

Mason Guerra singled home a run in the first, and saw Turley score the Beavers’ second run on a sacrifice fly when the next batter, Jacob Krieg, hit a sacrifice fly.

Canon Reeder set a career-high with three hits, which included a two-run triple in the eighth. He also doubled in the second and singled in the fifth.

Turley and Travis Bazzana also had two hits apiece as OSU finished with 11 as a team.

Connor Markl started for Arizona State (15-16, 6-8) and allowed six hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six but also walked three and dropped to 2-2 on the year.

Next Up

The Beavers and Sun Devils conclude the three-game series Sunday at 12:05 p.m. PT at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The game will air live via the Beaver Sports Radio Network and an OSU live stream, with the direct link available at osubeavers.com.

Oregon State Notes

- The Beavers scored first for the 20th time this season.

- Bazzana recorded two hits, giving him 215 for his career. He’s now six shy of equaling Nick Madrigal (2016-18) for sixth at Oregon State.

- Bazzana is also now at 379 total bases for his career, three shy of equaling Andy Jarvis (2000-03) for the most at OSU.

- Turley’s and Macias’ home runs gave the Beavers 57 long balls on the year.

- Reeder’s three hits gave the outfielder his first multiple-hit effort of the season. He also has three multi-RBI games.

- OSU’s team ERA dropped to 3.75 with the one-run outing.

- Kmatz’s complete-game outing marked just the third by a Pac-12 pitcher this year.

- Kmatz improved to 2-0 in three appearances all-time versus Arizona State. He has scattered 16 hits and six runs in 19 2/3 innings.

- ASU was 0-for-5 with runners on base.

- Guerra now has 13 RBI in nine career games against the Sun Devils.

