CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State pitchers Aiden May and Bridger Holmes, infielder Travis Bazzana and outfielder Gavin Turley have all been named All-Region First-Team by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), it was announced on Tuesday.

By earning first-team honors, all four are eligible for All-America honors, which will be announced later this month. It’s the first time in program history that Oregon State has four first-team selections.

All four were named First-Team All-Pac-12 selections last month.

May finished the 2024 season with a 7-1 record and 3.05 earned run average over 14 appearances, all starts. He struck out 84, held opponents to a .219 batting average and finished with a 1.14 WHIP in 73 2/3 innings. He was named the NCBWA’s National Pitcher of the Month for May.

Holmes completed the 2024 season with a 3-4 record and 1.93 ERA in 26 appearances, all out of the bullpen. He saved 13 games, which led the Pac-12 and is among the nation’s leaders. The North Bend, Ore., native held opponents to a .145 batting average with 47 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings. He is one of 10 finalists for the NCBWA’s Stopper of the Year award.

Bazzana is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy and was named the Pac-12’s Player of the Year while also being selected as the Most Oustanding Player of the Corvallis Regional. He batted .407 on the year, setting a school-record with 84 runs scored, 27 home runs and a .911 slugging percentage. He added 16 doubles with four triples, 76 walks and 16 stolen bases.

Turley was also named the Corvallis Regional All-Tournament Team and concluded the 2024 season with 19 home runs, 13 doubles, a triple and 74 runs batted in while batting .277. He scored 53 runs and drew 48 walks. Turley was the only Beaver to play all 61 games this season.

OSU Athletics