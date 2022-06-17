Oregon State Baseball: Cooper Hjerpe, Jacob Melton Named ABCA All-Americans

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe and outfielder Jacob Melton have both been named First-Team All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA), it was announced on Friday.

Both Hjerpe and Melton had both previously been named First-Team All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and Perfect Game.

Hjerpe, the National Pitcher of the Year by the College Baseball Foundation, finished the 2022 season with an 11-2 record and 2.53 earned run average. He held opponents to a .180 batting average, allowing 67 hits in 103 1/3 innings. He struck out an Oregon State record 161 batters, which also currently leads the nation.

Melton batted .360 and hit 22 doubles with 17 home runs. The Medford, Ore., native drove in 83 runs, which tied Adley Rutschman (2018) for the most ever in a single season at Oregon State. He did set the Oregon State single-season record with 175 total bases, and he also swiped 21 bases.

