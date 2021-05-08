BeaversEdge - The 3-2-1: What We Learned From Oregon State's Spring Game

1. Spring Was A Big Step Forward

-> While Oregon State's spring game on Saturday wasn't much more than an exaggerated scrimmage, the growth showcased this spring over the course of the month was impossible to ignore.

The Beavers entered spring hungry to get better and that motivation fueled a very productive few weeks that gave the team a lot to build off of heading into the summer.

Whether it was getting better in the trenches on both sides, building up depth in the secondary, getting quarterbacks reps, working through situational scenarios, or numerous other drills/sequences this spring, the Beavers without question got better.

Now, the question is how does that translate to fall camp and ultimately, the season? Growth in spring is great to see and it's oftentimes where the groundwork of fall success is laid, but the Beavers have to continue to build off of it.

Rising tides raise all ships and if everyone in that locker room can continue to hold each other to a high standard, it won't be long before see that high standard on the field.

2. The Quarterback Battle Figures To Be Intense

-> While Ben Gulbranson was unavailable for the spring game due to health and safety protocols, that doesn't change the fact that the Beavers' quarterback battle figures to be as intense as we've seen in years.

With Gulbranson on the shelf and Sam Vidlak getting a larger run today, he showcased some nice things, lending credence to the notion that he could enter the mix as fall camp approaches.

With Tristan Gebbia due back in a matter of weeks and joining the mix of Chance Nolan, Gulbranson, & Vidlak, it's going to be very, very interesting to see which guy is most effective at moving the offense. Each guy really brings something unique to the table, so it'll really be a true test of who's more efficient.

Heading into fall camp, I'd say Gebbia will get the first crack, but Nolan & Gulbranson will be right there on his heels with Vidlak not far behind. It's no stretch to say this is the most talent in the room in some time and it's going to lead to a nip and tuck battle in fall camp.