Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Series vs UW

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jacob Kmatz and Mitchell Verburg combined for a shutout as No. 2 Oregon State defeated Washington, 8-0, Saturday in front of 3,924 fans at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

With the win, the Beavers picked up their 30th victory of the season, reaching that plateau for the 13th consecutive full season. OSU (30-8 overall, 12-5 Pac-12 Conference) claimed its eighth consecutive series over Washington (16-20, 6-14).

Kmatz started and worked a career-long 6 1/3 innings, striking out five while scattering three hits. He earned his seventh win of the season, which is second in the Pac-12, trailing only teammate Cooper Hjerpe’s eight.

Verburg picked up where Kmatz left off, facing nine batters in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. He did not give up a hit and struck a season-high six.

The Oregon State offense scored early and late in the eight-run win. Justin Boyd drove in a pair on a single in the first, then watched as Greg Fuchs drove in the game’s third run on a single to left.

OSU pushed its lead to 4-0 when Jacob Melton and Wade Meckler teamed for a double steal in the second. Melton’s was his 14th of the year and Meckler picked up his 10th.

The Beavers held on to that 4-0 lead until the seventh when Jake Dukart doubled home two. Melton then made it an 8-0 game with a two-run home run in the eighth, his 10th long ball of the season.

Wade Meckler doubled three teams to lead the Beavers, who picked up 10 hits as a team.

Next Up

The teams conclude the three-game series Sunday with a 1:05 p.m. PT first pitch at Goss Stadium. Tickets can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Meckler extended his reached base safely streak to 38. He is the only player in the Pac-12 to reach base in every one of his team’s games this season.

- Meckler is the first Beaver with three doubles in a game since Dukart on March 8, 2020 versus UC Santa Barbara.

- Meckler is 6-for-10 in the two games versus Washington. He has three doubles, a home run and five runs scored in the series.

- Melton also reached base safely for the 35th time this season. He’s reached base in every game he has played.

- Saturday’s attendance of 3,924 marked the ninth-largest in the Goss Stadium at Coleman Field era.

- Oregon State has outscored opponents 49-16 in the first inning this season.

- OSU’s starting pitchers have thrown 70 2/3 innings in the month of April. They are 6-1 and have allowed 27 runs on 52 hits and 12 walks. They have struck out 82. The starting staff’s WHIP for the month is 0.90.

OSU Athletics