Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Series Over Arizona State

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Garret Forrester, Jacob Melton and Travis Bazzana all homered and Oregon State totaled 14 hits in a 12-2 win over Arizona State Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. With the win, the Beavers clinched the series with the Sun Devils.

Forrester, Melton and Mason Guerra all posted three hits for the Beavers, who won their third straight over the Sun Devils. Forrester hit his first home run of 2022, a solo shot in the fifth, and drove in two on a first-inning single.

That first-inning single put the Beavers (14-3 overall, 4-1 Pac-12 Conference) ahead for good after ASU (8-12, 0-2) scored a solo run in the first. Melton hit his eighth home run of the year in the second, while Bazzana went deep for the second time this series with a three-run blast off reliever Andrew Lucas in the eighth.

Jacob Kmatz worked 5 2/3 innings in his fourth start of the season, scattering four hits and two runs with two walks and five strikeouts. He earned the win, improving to 4-0.

Kyle Luckham took the loss for the Sun Devils, dropping to 2-1. He gave up 10 hits and nine runs – six earned – in 5 2/3 innings.

Guerra doubled twice for Oregon State, and is 7-for-7 with four doubles over the first two games of the series. Bazzana, who has 11 RBI over the first two games, tallied two hits as did Justin Boyd, who has reached base safely seven times against ASU.

Reid Sebby picked up his first save with 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two.

Oregon State Notes

- Melton has hit at least one home run in five of his last eight games. He has six over that stretch.

- Melton also extended his hit streak to 18 games with a single in the first inning. He later homered and then singled again for his 10th multi-hit effort of the season.

- Melton has 11 multiple-hit games during his streak.

- Bazzana has two home runs and 11 RBI against the Sun Devils.

- Wade Meckler singled on the first pitch he saw in the first, extending his hit streak to four games.

- The Beavers tallied double digit hits for the 12th time in 17 games this season.

- OSU reached double-digit runs for the seventh time.

- Oregon State stole three bases in the sixth inning. OSU has six over the first two games of the series.

- Melton has five stolen bases over the Beavers’ last four games.

- Guerra is 7-for-7 with four doubles, three RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series.

- Oregon State has won six of the last seven series versus Arizona State in Corvallis dating back to 2009.

- OSU is now 21-14 against ASU in Corvallis. Fifteen of those 21 wins have come since 2009.

- Oregon State’s pitching staff has allowed seven hits and five walks over the first two games of the series. That’s a WHIP of 0.67.

- The Beavers have outscored ASU 33-2 over the first two games of the series. OSU also has 31 hits and 19 walks.

OSU Athletics