Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take Opener vs LBSU

CORVALLIS, Ore. – TJ Wheeler drove in two runs in his first game since Feb. 26 to send No. 3 Oregon State to a 3-1 series-opening win over Long Beach State Thursday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Wheeler drove in both on a third-inning single off LBSU (15-17 overall) starter Marques Johnson. That highlighted the Beavers’ (25-7) three-run frame, which also included a bases-loaded walk by Gavin Logan a batter earlier.

The Dirtbags’ Chase Luttrell hit a sixth-inning solo home run but Oregon State’s bullpen, consisting of Brock Townsend, Ben Ferrer and Ryan Brown, was otherwise able to hold LBSU scoreless in 7 1/3 innings of work.

Townsend, who worked 4 1/3 innings in relief, earned his first win of the season. Brown came on to record the game’s final two outs for his fourth save of the season. Ferrer posted 2 1/3 scoreless frames, picking up three strikeouts.

Johnson took the loss for LBSU, dropping to 0-1. He allowed four hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Jake Pfennigs made his first start for the Beavers since Feb. 26. He allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Next Up

Oregon State and Long Beach State continue their three-game series Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Pfennigs made his first start since Feb. 26 against Xavier in Surprise, Ariz.

- Wheeler also made his first appearance, starting at designated hitter, for the first time since Feb. 26, also against Xavier. Thursday marked his first career appearance at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

- The Beavers did not issue a walk for the fourth consecutive game and fifth time overall this season. They join Tennessee (six), Pittsburgh (six), Stetson (five) and Eastern Illinois (five) as teams who have five games or more without issuing a walk this season.

- Offensively, the Beavers have drawn 20 walks over those five games.

- Oregon State has also gone five consecutive games without committing an error, the team’s second-longest streak of the season. It’s two shy of the team’s longest of seven from Feb. 25-March 12.

- The Beavers have committed just four errors in 13 games at Goss Stadium this season.